India Eases COVID-19 Guidelines For International Travellers; Check Full Details Here

The Union Health Ministry has further eased COVID-19 guidelines for international visitors
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare eased COVID-19 guidelines for international travellers coming to India, after the significant decrease in the cases across the country.
The earlier requirements for RT-PCR-based testing of a random 2% subset of international travellers to India, now stand dropped. These new guidelines according to the government’s notice are set to come into effect from 00:00 hrs of July 20.
However, the Covid-19 precautionary measures for airlines and international travellers, shall continue to apply.
"Taking note of the prevalent COVID-19 situation and the significant achievements made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage across the globe, the Union Health Ministry has further eased guidelines for international travelers in the context of COVID-19," stated the health ministry.
According to the Health Ministry data, the COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent. The death toll stood at 5,31,915 and under the nationwide vaccination drive, so far 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.
The Ministry would be closely monitoring the Covid-19 scenario in the nation after loosening the rules, added the notice.
