India Eases COVID-19 Guidelines For International Travellers; Check Full Details Here

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare eased COVID-19 guidelines for international travellers coming to India, after the significant decrease in the cases across the country.

The earlier requirements for RT-PCR-based testing of a random 2% subset of international travellers to India, now stand dropped. These new guidelines according to the government’s notice are set to come into effect from 00:00 hrs of July 20.

However, the Covid-19 precautionary measures for airlines and international travellers, shall continue to apply.

"Taking note of the prevalent COVID-19 situation and the significant achievements made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage across the globe, the Union Health Ministry has further eased guidelines for international travelers in the context of COVID-19," stated the health ministry.

"Vide these new guidelines, which shall come into effect from 0000 Hrs (IST) of 20th July 2023, the earlier requirements for RT-PCR based testing of a random 2% subset of international travelers to India, now stand dropped," added the ministry.

Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare eases COVID-19 guidelines for international travellers to India.



The earlier requirements for RT-PCR-based testing of a random 2% subset of international travellers to India, now stand dropped. pic.twitter.com/G47pKRLEOO — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Revised guidelines by the health ministry

All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country.

In-flight announcement about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry.

Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol. The said passenger must wear a mask, be isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow up treatment

De-boarding should be done to ensure physical distancing.

Thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry.

The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol.

All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival also shall report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.

People can access the updated guidelines on the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

COVID-19 situation in India

According to the Health Ministry data, the COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent. The death toll stood at 5,31,915 and under the nationwide vaccination drive, so far 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.

The Ministry would be closely monitoring the Covid-19 scenario in the nation after loosening the rules, added the notice.