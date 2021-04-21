India Elected To 3 Important UN Economic And Social 'principal Policy Making' Bodies

India on Tuesday was elected to at least three UN Economic and Social Council bodies, which includes the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), UN-Women Executive Board, and Executive Board of the World Food Programme (WFP). Established by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the CCPCJ acts as the principal policymaking body of the United Nations (UN) in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice. Its member countries are involved in international action to combat national and transnational crime and the efficiency and fairness of criminal justice administration systems.

India as an elected permanent state at CCPCJ will exchange expertise, experience, and information on developing strategies for combating crime. UN’s WFP Executive Board bureau holds elections at each year’s First Regular Session. This year, Dr. Rajender Bommakanti, Alternative Permanent Representative of India was elected to the WFP executive board as Vice-President. And Fernando Carranza Cifuentes, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Guatemala, was nominated as President. The WFP’s executive Board pledges to eliminate hunger and food insecurity and aims to provide hunger assistance and resilience in countries struggling with poverty and famine.

“Due to COVID-19, the number of people on the brink of starvation has spiked to 270 million from 135 million and WFP needs about USD 15 billion to achieve its goals to avert famine, destabilization, and mass migration in 2021,” Executive Director David Beasley said in his remarks as WFP executive board opened the session with India as a member state.

Vaccine availability obligations

This year the WFP is also focused on the concerns on vaccine availability: “We have an obligation to make certain that each and every one of those that are working with massive amounts of people get the vaccines that they need so that they can stay healthy,” the WFP’s Executive director said. India was also elected on the UN-Women Executive Board which works to ensure gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women using intergovernmental support. The United Nations organization makes heard women’s concerns, realities and priorities. The board consists of 41 member states, which are elected by the Economic and Social Council from among the United Nations Member States.