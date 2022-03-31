India Enters Agreement With WFP To Deliver 10,000 Metric Tonnes Of Wheat To Afghanistan

Ever since the Taliban takeover in August last year, the depleting humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has become a matter of concern for the international community and United Nations agencies. Ever since the merciless takeover, UN agencies and countries have allied to deploy humanitarian and medical aid to war-ravaged Afghanistan. In the latest development concerning the same, India and United Nations World Food Programme have signed a second agreement for donating the next batch of 10,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghans. The agreement was inked between Srinivas Gotru, Joint Secretary (UNES) and WFP Country Director Bishow Parajuli, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first agreement between the Indian government and the UNWFP was signed in Rome back in February. Notably, the central government has committed to providing 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to the people of Afghanistan. The government of India agreed to provide wheat to Afghans in view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and in response to the appeals made by the United Nations. According to the statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the first shipment of 10,000 metric tonnes of wheat has been delivered to Afghanistan. Furthermore, they have initiated the process of delivering the subsequent 10,000 metric tonnes of wheat. Earlier in February this year, India had dispatched the first shipment of 2500 tonnes to Afghanistan. The bag of shipment sent by India to Afghanistan has been stamped with text - "Gift from the people of India to the people of Afghanistan" in English, Pashto and Dari.

About 90% of Afghanistan's population to live below poverty line by end of year: UNDP

According to the United Nations Develop Program (UNDP) statistics, nearly 90% of Afghanistan's population are projected to live below the poverty line by end of 2022, according to ANI. Achim Steiner, Director General of UNDP, who visited Afghanistan for a meeting on Tuesday, 29 March, underlined that the international community needs to provide humanitarian assistance to the war-ravaged country. Steiner further emphasized that investment in Afghanistan was required to stabilize the economy of the county, as per the ANI report. He further warned that otherwise based on UNDP's report, around 90% of Afghanistan's population will be living below the poverty line by the end of the year. Steiner highlighted that many factors like "the political turmoil, COVID-19 and drought" have led to an economic freefall in Afghanistan.