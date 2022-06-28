India, EU Hold First-round Of Negotiations On FTA In New Delhi After Decade-long Hiatus

Ending nearly a decade-long lull, a comprehensive discussion on free trade between India and the European Union (EU) finally recommenced in New Delhi. Taking to Twitter, EU envoy to India and Bhutan, Ugo Astuto confirmed that the senior officials kick-started the first round of negotiations on proposed agreements in the country's capital after it was formally resumed on June 17. The engaging diplomats aim to strike a deal by 2023 against the backdrop of India's 'historic' ties with Russia.

For a recap, India began talks on free trade agreements (FTA) with the EU in 2007. However, in 2013 the discussions stalled after both sides were unable to reach a mutually beneficial point on key issues, including customs duties on automobiles and spirits and professional movements, the Associated Press reported. The formal announcement of the resumption of talks came after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during his Brussels visit said India was ready to come to the table with "an open heart and open mind." He added, "Agreements do not have to always be about gain or demands, I think agreements also have to be which is good for both negotiating teams and for the people."

In a bid to bolster ties with India, EU President Ursula von der Leyen during Raisina Dialogue in May announced the set up of a Trade and Technology Council (TTC). The strategic coordination, which is the first for India and second for the EU, is entrusted with the nexus of deepening cooperation on technology, security, and trade between India and the EU. She also looked forward to the revival of the stalled negotiations on free trade.

India-EU trade ties

Notably, India is the EU's ninth-largest trading partner accounting for at least 2.4% of the 27-nation bloc's overall trade. In the pre-Covid year of 2018-2019, the bilateral trade between India and the EU, excluding services trade, clocked $104.3 billion. On the other hand, the EU is the second-biggest trading partner of India with 12% of its overall trade, which is 10% and 9.3% more than China and the US, respectively. Post-Covid, that is in 2021-202, India's merchandise exports to EU nations marked $65 billion, while imports aggregated to $51.4 billion.

"Commencement of talks on India- EU FTA is happening at a very right time. India has already seen the benefits of recently-concluded FTAs with the UAE and Australia. FTA with EU is long overdue," Mumbai-based exporter and Chairman of Technocraft Industries, Sharda Kumar Saraf said, as quoted by the Associated Press.

PM Modi reviews India-EU ties in meeting with EU chief

The massive development comes as PM Narendra Modi is attending the G7 Summit in Germany. On the second day of the summit, PM Modi, accompanied by External Affairs Minister Dr Subramaniam Jaishankar, met with EU chief von der Leyen on the sidelines of the convention to discuss bolstering ties between the 27-nations bloc and New Delhi. Taking to Twitter, the EU President informed that both leaders also deliberated on the cooperation and development of the TTC. Separately, they covered key issues like efforts to combat climate change and ways to boost digital cooperation during the "outstanding" meeting, PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

