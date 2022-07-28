India Expresses Concern Over Executions Of 4 Pro-democracy Activists By Myanmar's Junta

Myanmar's military-ruled government's decision to execute four pro-democracy leaders and elected officials has drawn widespread criticism from across the globe. India, too, raised concerns over the Myanmar government's action on Thursday. Earlier on July 25, Myanmar's military regime executed four political prisoners, who were identified as Phyo Zeya Thaw, Ko Jimmy, Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw. The execution was carried out by the military dictatorship despite international calls requesting clemency for them.

"We have noted developments in Myanmar with deep concerns," stated Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while addressing a routine press conference. He further stressed that India, as a neighbouring nation, has consistently emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Myanmar. He also insisted that the democratic process and the rule of law must be upheld in the Southeast Asian country. "As a friend of the people of Myanmar, we will continue to support the country's return to democracy and stability," Bagchi added.

National Unity Government denounces execution

According to local media reports, those executed include a former National League for Democracy lawmaker, a democracy activist and two men accused of targeted killing after the country’s takeover by the military in 2021. However, Aung Myo Min, human rights minister for the National Unity Government (NGT), denied claims that those executed were involved in violence.

Notably, Myo Min is a leader of a shadow civilian administration established outside Myanmar after the military seized power in the country. “Punishing them with death is a way to rule the public through fear,” he told The Associated Press (AP).

Myanmar military's execution invites widespread condemnation

It is worth mentioning here that Myanmar's military junta's action also garnered strong condemnation from Japan, the United States and the United Nations (UN). Reacting to the execution, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that the action would further isolate the Southeast Asian country in the international community. Meanwhile, the US embassy in Burma also denounced the military regime's action and mourned the execution of four pro-democracy leaders. Further, Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights in Myanmar, stated that he was "outraged and devastated at the news of the junta's execution of Myanmar patriots and champions of human rights and democracy."

(With inputs from agencies, Image: PTI/Shutterstock/AP)