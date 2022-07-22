'India Extended 8 Lines Of Credit Worth $1.85 Bn To Sri Lanka In 10 Years': EAM Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on July 22 informed Lok Sabha that India has extended eight lines of credit (LOCs) to Sri Lanka amounting to USD 1.85 billion in the last 10 years. While giving a reply to a question put by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader in parliament, Jaishankar said, "The aid was given to help Sri Lanka’s railways, infrastructure, defence, renewable energy, petroleum and fertiliser sectors and industries."

Responding to the question raised on short-term and long-term loans granted to the island country, the Union Minister during the monsoon session said that India continues to assist Sri Lanka to overcome its economic crisis under its "Neighbourhood First" Policy.

India continues to assist Sri Lanka under "Neighbourhood First" Policy

Elaborating on the assistance provided by India to Sri Lanka, EAM Jaishankar said that in January 2022, India extended a USD 400 million currency swap to Sri Lanka under the SAARC Framework. He further informed that India also has deferred successive Asian Clearing Union (ACU) settlements till July 6 of this year.

India has also extended a line of credit of USD 500 million assistance to its Southern neighbour in order to import fuel from India. Apart from this, another credit facility of USD 1 billion was provided to Sri Lanka for procuring food items, medicines and other essential commodities from India.

Humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka

In efforts to help Sri Lanka on humanitarian grounds, the External Affairs Minister said, "India has gifted essential medicines worth Rs 6 crore, along with 15,000 litres of kerosene oil and USD 55 million lines of credit for procurement of urea fertiliser."

Further, EAM Jaishankar added that in order to enhance the assistance of the central government, the government of Tamil Nadu also contributed rice, milk powder and medicines worth USD 16 million.

Development assistance

Under the lines of credit, development assistance was extended to Sri Lanka in accordance with the Indian Development and Economic Assistance Scheme (IDEAS) guidelines of the Government of India. The minister further stated that the loans granted to Sri Lanka are soft loans whose terms are transparent.

Notably, these loans were disbursed with low interest rates, moratorium in principal repayment, long repayment period and in-built flexibility.

India on Sri Lankan crisis

As Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented political and economic crisis, India on July 21 again reiterated to stand firmly with its neighbour, claiming that it has been at the forefront of extending assistance to Sri Lanka and will continue to do so.

A day after Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new President, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a press briefing said, "We have been at the forefront of extending economic assistance to Sri Lanka as per what they require and we will continue to stand by the people of Sri Lanka in whatever manner we can."

