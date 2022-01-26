India Extends 'warmest Greetings' To Morrison Government & Australians On Australia Day

While India celebrates Republic Day on January 26, on the same date, Australia Day is also observed in the island nation in a bid to commemorate the arrival of the “First Fleet” of ships at Sydney from Britain in 1788. Extending greetings to his Australian counterpart Marise Payne on Australia Day, EAM S Jaishanker said that the comprehensive strategic partnership between New Delhi and Canberra benefits people of both countries. He added that the partnership also promotes peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Warmest greetings to my good friend FM @MarisePayne and the Government & people of Australia on #AustraliaDay.



Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership benefits our people & promotes peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 26, 2022

In response, the Australian Foreign Minister wished India a happy Republic Day and said that Canberra looks forward to continuing work with New Delhi on a shared vision for the Indo-Pacific. Taking to Twitter, Payne stated that India and Australia are comprehensive strategic partners and share many things, including democratic values, a national day and close economic and diaspora links.

🇦🇺 & India are comprehensive strategic partners & we share many things—democratic values, a national day & close economic & diaspora links. Happy Republic Day to our Indian friends. 🇦🇺 looks forward to continuing work with 🇮🇳 on our shared vision for the #IndoPacific. #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/LOt5jJ1vbN — Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) January 26, 2022

It is to mention that Australia Day marks the 1788 landing of the first fleet of ship led by Governor Arthur Phillip that consisted of 11 ships that were made up of two Royal Navy vessels, three storeships, and six convict transports. The day has also been termed as Anniversary Day, Foundation Day, and ANA Day, unofficially. The celebration is all about reflecting and honouring the nation's past and it is also an opportunity to celebrate the cultural diversity and rich migrant heritage which is very much part of the unique Australian identity.

Morrison hails Aus-India ‘dosti’ on Republic Day

Meanwhile, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended Republic Day greetings to the Indian diaspora in Australia. According to a letter, Morrison said that it is wonderful co-incidence that Australia shares its national holiday with India - 26 January. He also went on to say there is an “easiness, a natural connection” between the cultures of the two nations, and a “deep friendship”. “Australians call it mateship. Indians call it dosti,” he added.

The Australian PM also said that in setting down its constitution in 1950, India secured the democratic freedoms that ensure justice, liberty, equality and fraternity for its people. “I join them, and every Australian with a connection to India, in celebrating the constitution’s enactment on this day,” Morrison said. He added that as India marks its 75th anniversary of independence day in 2022, Australia and India continue to share “great friendship”.

(Image: AP/ANI)