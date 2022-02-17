India, Germany Ink Work Plan 2022 To Enhance Quality Infrastructure, Ease Trade Barriers

In the 8th Annual Meeting of the Indo-German Working Group on Quality Infrastructure which took place on Tuesday, the Indian Ministry for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy inked the Work Plan 2022 to significantly improve quality infrastructure, lower trade obstacles, increase product safety, and boost consumer protection. According to a press release by the ministry, both parties conducted a virtual meeting.

Since 2013, the Working Group has been holding a meeting once a year to identify areas of collaboration to support and develop quality infrastructure while taking into consideration the interests and expectations of essential stakeholders from various technical fields in order to facilitate bilateral commerce. Furthermore, the Work Plan for the Year 2022, includes collaboration in mobility, energy, circular economy, smart farming/agriculture, medical equipment, digitisation (such as AI, Industry 4.0, and other latest technological aspects), machinery security, and market monitoring.

Germany 'an essential and valued partner' for India

Speaking about India-Germany ties, Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs stated that Germany is an essential and valued partner for India. For the accomplishment of the Indian government's ambition to convert India into a global manufacturing powerhouse, he stressed the significance of a well-established and comprehensive quality infrastructure, which includes standardisation, technical standards, and market surveillance, as per the release.

Singh further expressed optimism, saying that the Work Plan 2022, which had been signed digitally during the meeting, would lay the groundwork for collaboration in the development of well-functioning and robust quality infrastructure systems. He urged all key parties, including ministries, standardising agencies, as well as industry, to collaborate and learn from each other's approaches to various areas of quality infrastructure.

While talking to ANI, the Consumer Affairs Secretary said, “Quality in infrastructure means the development of new standards, the conformity assessment as to how those standards are being followed by the industry and ensuring the safety of the consumer which is of extreme importance, especially to this department. So, by aligning with foreign governments and overseas industrial giants like Germany, what we ensure that the quality framework in India is of international standards.”

Germany and India can draw benefits from the exchange of information

In addition to this, the Director-General of Digital and Innovation Policy at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), Dr. Deniela Bronstrup, who co-chaired from the German delegation, welcomed the Indian delegates to the virtual meeting and acknowledged that, despite a difficult period, both sides persisted to cooperate under the Working Group's framework, as per the release. “This is a great sign of strong relations between Germany and India and that both sides can draw benefits from the exchange of information and expertise on issues of mutual interest to support bilateral trade."

Furthermore, the German delegation presented their plans at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and asked for assistance for the German nominee for Director Standards at the ITU. It is to mention that a publication titled "United in Quality and Safety" was recently released, offering details on quality infrastructure in Germany and the European Union, with the hope that the publication will aid lawmakers and trade partners in India to better understand the Quality Infrastructure regime in Europe and Germany.

Meanwhile, more than 150 Indian and German stakeholders attended the meeting, which included Indian ministries (DPIIT, MoP, MoRTH, DCPC, CPRI), industry groups (FICCI, CII, VDMA, VDA), standards and accreditation agencies (BIS, DIN, DKE, NABCB, DAkkS), as well as the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, the release added.

(Image: PTI/ AP)