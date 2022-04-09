Last Updated:

India-Germany Ties To Deepen With Sister-city Partnership: Consul Gen Of India To Munich

The relationship between India and Germany will continue to strengthen with the establishment of a sister city partnership between Aurangabad and Ingolstadt.

The relationship between India and Germany will continue to strengthen with the establishment of a sister city partnership between Aurangabad and Ingolstadt, said Mohit Yadav, Consul General of India in Munich, Germany. According to a press release from the Consulate General of India, on April 8, the Indian city Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Ingolstadt city in the Free State of Bavaria, Germany, have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to form a sister city partnership via an online event.  

Taking to Twitter, Consul General Yadav said that the association will “explore synergies between #India ease of living & quality of life in #Germany.” 

Furthermore, Yadav went on to say that the LOI would provide a solid framework for a more sustainable and environment friendly future, as well as aid in the use of digitisation to improve the lives of inhabitants in both cities, as per the release.  

In addition to this, Dr. Christian Scharpf, Lord Mayor of Ingolstadt City, has inked the LOI on behalf of the city of Ingolstadt, whereas Astik Kumar Pandey, Commissioner & Administrator, Municipal Corporation of Aurangabad, signed for the city. It is worth mentioning that Dr. Suyash Chavan, CGI Munich's Commercial Representative, as well as local administration officials, corporate leaders, industry groups, and civil society members from both cities have attended the online event. 

Two cities' bonding is a significant step toward fostering intensive, long-term, and diversified collaboration

According to the press release, the two cities' bonding is a significant step toward fostering intensive, long-term, and diversified collaboration. The LOI establishes a framework for collaboration in the fields of economy, science, digitalisation, urban development, culture, tourism, sport, health, as well as education. 

It should be emphasised that Ingolstadt is a prominent German industrial hub, which houses a variety of major, medium, and small businesses. While, Aurangabad is one of Maharashtra's most rapidly rising cities, which is ambitious for urban development and investment promotion. As per the release, the sister city relationship will aid Aurangabad in securing more German investment, facilitating the sharing of best practises across institutions and promoting people-to-people contacts. 

Meanwhile, apart from this, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, several agreements have been established between India and Germany in many states and cities. Since 2007, Karnataka and Bavaria have had a sister state relationship. While, from 1968, Mumbai and Stuttgart have been sister cities. Maharashtra and Baden-Wurttemberg signed a Memorandum of Understanding in January 2015 to create a sister state connection. 

