India Gets Elected To Four Key Bodies Of UN Economic And Social Council

India on Wednesday got elected to four United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) bodies, according to the tweet by the country’s mission to the UN. The four bodies include the Commission for Social Development, Committee on NGOs, Commission on Science & Technology for Development, and Committee for Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights. Out of these, India was re-elected to the Committee for Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights with Ambassador Preeti Saran representing the country.

India 🇮🇳 gets elected to 4 @UN ECOSOC Bodies:



👉 Commission for Social Development

👉 Committee on NGOs

👉 Commission on Science & Technology for Development

👉 Amb Preeti Saran gets re-elected to Committee for Economic, Social and Cultural Rights



We thank all Member States 🙏 pic.twitter.com/maFSVtlJPY — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) April 13, 2022

It is to note here that last year, India was elected to only three ECOSOC bodies -- Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, the Executive Board of UN Women, and the Executive Board of the World Food Programme. The United Nations (UN) Charter established ECOSOC in 1945 as one of the six key organs of the UN.

Further, ECOSOC coordinates the work of the 14 UN specialised agencies, ten functional commissions and five regional commissions, receives reports from nine UN funds and programs (see reverse), and issues policy recommendations to the UN system and to the Member States.

EAM Jaishankar arrives in New York to meet UN chief

India’s election to four ECOSOC bodies comes just as External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar arrived in New York to meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The EAM will meet the UN chief on Thursday. On Wednesday, he was received by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti.

Delighted to receive External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar in New York



EAM will, inter alia, be meeting UN Secretary General @antonioguterres during his visit. pic.twitter.com/OH25YxYdub — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) April 14, 2022

Jaishankar’s upcoming meeting with Guterres follows a 2+2 ministerial dialogue with the United States, including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. While EAM travelled to New York from Washington, Singh arrived in Hawaii for a visit to the headquarters of the US Indo-Pacific Command.

(Image: AP)