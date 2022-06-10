India, Ghana Hold Diplomatic Meeting; Discuss Non-permanent Roles In UNSC

India and Ghana on Thursday held consultations on their non-permanent roles in the UNSC and other multilateral issues. In a statement, the High Commission of India in Ghana said that diplomats held discussions on a wide range of issues including UNSC actions in the terror hit region of Sahel along with their concerns on counter-terrorism and UN Peacekeeping.

"India and Ghana, present members of UN Security Council, held Consultations in Accra on UN & Multilateral issues; Indian delegation also called on Dy Foreign Minister to discuss issues of mutual importance," the Indian mission in Ghana tweeted.

Notably, the Indian diplomacy was led by Joint Secretary (UN-Political) Prakash Gupta and included officials from the High Commission of India as well as the External Affairs Ministry. The Ghanaian delegation was led by Ambassador Ramses Cleland, Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana and included other senior officials from Ghanaian MFA.

India & Ghana, present members of UN Security Council, held Consultations in #Accra on UN & Multilateral issues; Indian delegation also called on Dy Foreign Minister to discuss issues of mutual importance

In the aftermath, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs affirmed that both sides “reviewed their ongoing cooperation during their current tenure as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council and reaffirmed their commitment to work closely together in the UNSC and other multilateral fora”.

In addition, they discussed issues on the agenda of the UNSC, including West Africa and Sahel region, and other thematic issues related to counter-terrorism and UN Peacekeeping. "In keeping with their close and friendly relations, both sides agreed to deepen their engagement at the other multilateral fora, including at the NAM, Commonwealth and G77 groupings," the statement added.

Indo-Ghana relations

The Indian External Affairs Ministry described the relationship between both the countries as traditionally warm and friendly. "The strong foundation of our bilateral relations was laid by India’s first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, and Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah. The two great leaders also enjoyed a close friendship," a statement on its website read.

(Image: HCI_Accra/Twitter)