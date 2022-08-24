India Greets Ukraine On Its I-Day; Wishes Peace, Prosperity & Bright Future To Its People

Kyiv, Aug 24 (PTI) India on Wednesday greeted Ukraine on its Independence Day and wished peace, prosperity and bright future to the people of the war-torn eastern European nation.

Ukraine celebrated its Independence Day on Wednesday, which also marked exactly six months since the start of Russia's military offensive against the country on February 24.

"On the occasion of the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence, the Embassy of India in Ukraine wishes peace, prosperity and bright future to the people of Ukraine. @MFA_Ukraine," the Embassy of India in Ukraine tweeted.

On the occasion of the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence, the Embassy of India in Ukraine wishes peace, prosperity and bright future to the people of Ukraine.@MFA_Ukraine @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/BPFKIak9Fk — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) August 24, 2022

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently in Latin America on a six-day official visit to Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina, greeted his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and said India was committed to its broad based relationship with Ukraine.

"Greetings to FM @DmytroKuleba and the people of Ukraine on the occasion of their Independence Day. Committed to our broad based relationship that encompasses so many domains," Jaishankar tweeted.

Greetings to FM @DmytroKuleba and the people of Ukraine on the occasion of their Independence Day.



Committed to our broad based relationship that encompasses so many domains. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 24, 2022

Western nations, including the US, have imposed major economic and other sanctions on Russia following the aggression.

India has not criticised Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. New Delhi has repeatedly called upon the Russian and Ukrainian sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, and also expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia on multiple occasions and reiterated India's position.

Jaishankar in the past asserted that India has taken the "right course" on the Ukraine conflict, noting that it is a very complex matter where the most urgent issue is to prevent hostilities from escalating.