India Hails UNOWAS' Role To Promote Democracy, Preventive Diplomacy & Political Mediation

TS Tirumurti has recently emphasised the importance of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) in supporting democracy and preventative diplomacy

The Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ambassador TS Tirumurti has recently emphasised the importance of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) in supporting democracy and preventive diplomacy in the area. Tirumurti stated in spite of having a few exceptions, the nations of West Africa have stayed committed to democratic traditions. Highlighting the importance of UNOWAS, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York tweeted, “#UNOWAS's role of preventive diplomacy, political mediation and facilitation has become even more important in the current scenario.” 

Furthermore, the Ambassador complimented the citizens of Gambia and Cabo Verde for reaffirming their belief in democratic ideals. Tirumurti has praised the recent success as well as peaceful elections in Cabo Verde which took place in October and Gambia in December last year but noted the failure in Guinea, which saw a coup d'état in September and little advancement toward reinstating democratic order despite the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) efforts, as per a UN report. India also expressed its gratitude to elected officials.    

TS Tirumurti voiced support of long-term funding for regional security efforts

In his speech, the Ambassador even raised concerns about terrorist organisations' attempts to exploit the ethnic and religious components of farmer-herder disputes. Tirumurti also voiced support and unity for the Secretary-General's appeal for predictable and long-term funding for regional security efforts like the G5 Sahel Joint Forces. He stated that India values its links with West Africa and has contributed over USD 3.5 billion in soft loans, grants, capacity building, as well as democratic institutions, ANI reported.  

In addition to this, the Malian government initially agreed to an 18-month transition period, but its execution is still dubious. Indicating that, TS Tirumurti underlined the importance of UNOWAS' political mediation and facilitation, and urged it to collaborate closely with national stakeholders, regional and subregional organisations and ECOWAS to solve such issues. Commenting on the "alarming" security difficulties in the Sahel, he said that the link between terrorists, criminals, drug traffickers, as well as pirates promotes instability and bloodshed in the region, as per UN report.  

It is to mention that Tirumurti was appointed as the new Chair of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC). He held the position in the Ministry of External Affairs, managing the Economic Relations portfolio.

