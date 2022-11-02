India Handovers 200 Vehicles To Nepal For Smooth Conduct Of General Elections

In a ceremony held on Tuesday, the government of India Handed over 200 vehicles at the request of the Nepal Government. The vehicles will be used for smoother conduct of the general election in Nepal which is all set to begin from the 20th of this month.

The Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over the vehicle to the ministry of finance Janardan Sharma in a ceremony held at Kathmandu. ANI reported that the vehicles are given to provide logistical support to various Nepali institutions for the conduct of elections.

While expressing his gratitude the Finance minister of Nepal claimed that the vehicle will be used by the security forces, Election Commission and other concerned bodies thanking the Indian ambassador for the “Swift Handover”.

On behalf of Govt of 🇮🇳, Amb Mr. Naveen Srivastava handed over 200 vehicles to 🇳🇵 Finance Minister @JSPrabhakar, as a gift of 🇮🇳 for logistical support to various institutions of Nepal for conduct of elections.@MEAIndia #IndiaNepalFriendship @SherBDeuba@MofaNepal@moha_nepal pic.twitter.com/hWakInaoWg — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) November 1, 2022

200 Vehicles will be Used by Security Forces and Election Commission

ANI reported that out of the 200 vehicles, 180 will be used by security forces and 80 will be used by the election commission of Nepal and other officials who will be involved in the conduct of the elections.

Nepal and India have been involved in multi-sectoral and development partnerships for a very long time, and both sides believe that initiatives like these improve the bilateral times among both sides.

Not The First Time

This is not the first time India has given a helping hand to Nepal, The same thing has been done in previous years as well. While talking about the initiative the Indian ambassador said that “the government of India for years have been supporting Nepal with vehicles.”

Srivastava also claimed that till now India has given about 2,400 vehicles to the government of Nepal out of which “2000 are utilised by security forces and 400 by the election commission.” with the handover Srivastava asserted that India wishes a “successful commencement of election and efficiency.”

(Image: Twitter/ @IndiaInNepal)