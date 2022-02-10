India Has Been Privileged Partner Of Kabul & Its People, Asserts Afghanistan Envoy

India has been a privileged partner of Afghanistan and it maintains mutual connection between people of both the nations, the Afghan envoy to New Delhi Farid Mamundzay said on Wednesday. Speaking on the eve of the 132nd birth anniversary of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, the Afghan ambassador hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, undertaken to commemorate 75 years of India's independence. Recalling India's support to Afghanistan during the ongoing humanitarian crisis, Mamundzay also praised the "implementation of people to people connection" between the nations.

"India has been a privileged partner of Afghanistan and its people, and the implementation of people to people connection, which is unifying factor that we integrate into everything we do," Mamundzay said, as quoted by ANI.

Mamundzay was addressing an event organised to honour the unforgettable contribution of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, also known as 'Frontier Gandhi' and 'Badshah Khan.' The celebratory event was held in memory of the Afghan-born freedom fighter, who followed the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi. "The principle of Badshah Khan and Gandhi brings together the pillars of action, peace, and security, sustainable development of human rights," Mamundzay said during his address. The address was a part of celebrations of the Gandhi-Badhshah Khan week, brought together by Afghanistan Foundation Programme.

"In the context of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan it is important to invest in building the resilience of Afghanistan and to invest in the protection of human rights, women empowerment, and elevating civil society," the Afghan envoy said.

Ever since Afghanistan plummeted into economic crisis, India has extended medical and life-saving assistance to the war-torn nation. Recently in January, New Delhi dispatched the fourth batch of medical assistance consisting of 3 tonnes of essential life-saving medicines. "India stands committed to continue our special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and provide humanitarian assistance," the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement. Earlier India has supplied three consignments of medical aid, including lakhs of COVID-19 vaccines, with MEA saying that it will be "supplying more batches of humanitarian assistance, including food grains" for Afghans in the coming days.

Amb Mamundzay calls on Taliban to form an inclusive govt.

Using the platform to urge international communities to make greater use of values led by Gandhi and Khan, ambassador Mamundzay said, "I see millions of people in crisis almost everywhere in the world, in this context to the recent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan." He went on to call on the Taliban interim cabinet to form an inclusive government in the wake of dire humanitarian and economic crises compounded with COVID-19 and climate change. "It is important to mention the principle of two pioneering leaders can be a powerful engine of the international community and building partnerships in creating conditions to an inclusive government," he said.

It is to note that Afghanistan has been reeling under severe humanitarian crisis and food insecurity since the Taliban took over Kabul in mid-August last year. Lack of recognition of the Taliban all-male government and manifold increase in human rights abuse has led the international community to isolate Afghanistan from financial aid. "Today at least 24 million of the total Afghan population is facing an acute humanitarian crisis," Mamundzay noted. Lack of running healthcare facilities and unemployment has also pushed thousands to displace internally or seek refuge in neighbouring nations.

(Image: ANI/PTI)