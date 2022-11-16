India Has Contributed 'constructively' To Drafting Of G20 'outcome Document': Foreign Secy

The Spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi addressed a special media briefing Wednesday amid the ongoing G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. The briefing came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city, as he addressed the 3rd session on Digital Transformation. Present at the briefing were India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador to India Manoj Kumar Bharti, and India's G20 Sous Sherpa Abhay Thakur. Foreign Secretary Kwatra said that India has contributed 'constructively' to drafting of G20 'outcome document'.

It is to mention that PM Narendra Modi's message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia resonated with leaders at the G20 summit and was adopted in the resolution. “It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war," the communique said.

PM Narendra Modi arrived at the city of Bali, Indonesia in the late evening of 14 November and has since been engaged in a series of official engagements amid the G20 summit. As his first engagement at the summit, he was received by the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. As per the briefing, the 3rd session of the G20 leaders' summit is underway, following which the Presidency of the G20 summit will be handed over to India at the closing ceremony.

Key issues discussed in the summit

Prime Minister Modi addressed the issue of food and security during his first engagement at the G20 summit in Bali. He laid emphasis on the impact of contemporary development on developing nations. He also underlined the criticality of resilient supply chains for food, fertiliser and energy.

The need for affordable finances for the smooth transition of energy for the global South was also discussed by the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi further called upon the G20 members to celebrate the International Year of Millets, while sharing India's achievements and practices to ensure food security.

At the #G20Indonesia working session on digital transformation, PM @narendramodi emphasised the rapid growth of public digital infrastructure in India.



Stressed that @g20org can work together to eliminate digital divide. Data for development will be a key element of #G20India. pic.twitter.com/6sEhS7Nfr2 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 16, 2022

G20's global significance highlighted

Meeting US President Joe Biden and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on the margins of the G20 summit on Tuesday, PM Modi affirmed that the G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation and underlined the importance of G20 in bringing together major economies of the globe to overcome global challenges.

Prime Minister also engaged in pull-aside interactions with G20 members, guest countries and international organizations. He also interacted with the Indian community in Bali, Indonesia in the afternoon Tuesday.

Moreover, PM Modi expressed satisfaction with the bilateral relationship with the United States during his brief meeting with US President Joe Biden. He cited the synergy between the two nations in groupings such as the QUAD and I2U2. Meanwhile, President Biden agreed to maintain close cooperation with India during India's G20 presidency.

India's Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral talks with Germany, Australia, Indonesia, Italy, and the United Kingdom. This will be the first meeting between Prime Minister Modi and UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. According to Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwarta, India has worked with Indonesia to support the nation's presidency and to give a larger voice to the global South in the G20. India is set to takeover the Presidency of the G20 in 1 December 2022.