India Has No 'compunctions' About Its Oil Purchases, Avers Union Minister Hardeep S Puri

Union Minister of Petroleum Hardeep S Puri, on Friday, said that India has no "compunctions" about its oil purchases and no other nation is responsible for its consumers, ANI reported. Puri spoke at the three-day 5th South Asian Geoscience Conference "GEO India 2022", where he revealed that he recently visited the United States to attend several meetings.

"I was in the US recently. I said that we'll purchase oil from wherever we have to. We have no compunctions on that. Truth is, nobody even told us to not purchase it...Am I responsible to my consumers or is some other country's govt responsible to my consumers?" he said at the conference, which was held at Jaipur’s Exhibition and Convention Centre. The conference's theme was 'Fossil Fuels, Decarbonization and Changing Energy Dynamics', according to Association of Petroleum Geologists (APG) President S N Chitnis.

Puri further revealed that he had said during his Washington DC visit that India will purchase oil from “wherever it has to.” "Have I been told by anyone to stop buying Russian oil? The answer is a categorical No. India will buy oil from wherever it has to for the simple reason that this kind of a discussion cannot be taken to the consuming population of India,” he said.

India's reliance on Russia

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India has managed to maintain a diplomatic and neutral standpoint and has held its ground by not cutting economic ties with the Kremlin, despite being pressured by the West. According to a report by CNN, which has cited a state department official, the US has been holding "deep talks" with India over the latter’s dependence on Russia for oil and weapons. As per the anonymous official, Indian representatives are in search of other markets that could serve as a substitute for the oil that the country purchases from Moscow.

“India is heavily, heavily dependent on Russia, and that’s something that they did to themselves over some 40 years: first their military and then their energy dependence,” the official said. “So, we have been in deep conversation with India about the fact that we want to help them have options to diversify here," the official added.