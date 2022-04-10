India Helped Sri Lanka The Most, Extended Non-financial Aid As Well: Ex-PM Wickremesinghe

Former Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday praised India for extending support to his country, which has been embroiled in an unparalleled economic crisis, sharing that New Delhi had helped Colombo 'to the maximum'. Speaking to news agency ANI, Wickremesinghe revealed that apart from the line of credit extended by India, the PM Modi-led country had also helped in non-financial ways.

"I don't think that the government has enough resources left in the reserves and now they seek to borrow from the leading export companies to pay the bills. The line of credit for fuel extended by India will last till the second week of May," he said.

The ex-PM added that India had helped Sri Lanka to the maximum saying, "We will have to see the outcome of the support of India while New Delhi is still helping in non-financial ways."

Ranil Wickremesinghe also revealed that no new Chinese investment had come to the country. Blaming the Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government for the crisis, Wickremesinghe stated that the administration was "incompetent in dealing with the financial challenges"

"It (economic crisis) never happened in our time...when our government was here there were no queues of the people to buy the basic necessities. There should have not been any reason for the people to come on the streets. But it's all happening because of the incompetence of the Gotabaya Rajapaksa government in the country," he said.

He added, "The dire economic situation has led to the political crisis, and what is happening is a disaster to the country. For two years, this government ignored all the signs of the looming economic issues. I remember when I left the office in 2019 we had a surplus budget and there was enough money to pay (for our imports)."

India extends aid to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has been gripped by one of its worst economic crises in history brought on by financial mismanagement and ill-timed tax cuts. Food, fuel, power, and gas shortages have hit the country of 22 million as a result of the island nation's foreign exchange imbalance. Apart from financial aid such as an extension of the $1 billion Line of Credit till May, India has also sent 40,000 MT of diesel to help the country tackle its power and fuel issues, in addition to 40,000 tonnes of rice.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has assured that in line with its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, India will continue to stand by Sri Lanka on the path of post COVID recovery. "We stand ready to continue working with Sri Lanka for rapid post-COVID economic recovery, this is in line with our neighbourhood first policy and we have already conveyed to them on various occasions our readiness to extend whatever support we can," said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.