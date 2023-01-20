India Helped Us Attain Financial Stability, Grateful To PM Modi: Sri Lanka Foreign Min

Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry on Friday thanked India for its enormous support of the $4 billion credit line and further conveyed the debt-ridden island’ profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“No exaggeration to say that due to enormous support from India amounting to US$ 4 billion worth of credit line for import of essentials, we were able to regain some measure of financial stability. I convey our profound gratitude to PM Modi,” Ali Sabry said.

External Affairs Minister’ meet with top leadership

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, who is in Colombo on a two-day visit, met Sri Lanka's top leadership, including his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry and President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

"A pleasure to meet with Hon Dr S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India in Colombo. Discussed strengthening the bilateral relationship between our nations, people-to-people contacts, trade and investment ties and appreciated India's steadfast assistance for Sri Lanka," he tweeted on Thursday.

Jaishankar, who arrived from the Maldives on the second leg of his two-nation tour, met with Sabry and discussed mutual and regional interests.

"A good meeting with Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and other ministerial colleagues this evening in Colombo. Discussed India-Sri Lanka cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, energy, industry and health," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

Debt restructuring successful

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday had informed the parliament that talks with India and China on debt restructuring were successful.

“We are continuing discussions in that regard and I am pleased to announce to this House that the discussions are currently successful,” read the Sri Lankan President Media Division press release.

Sri Lanka, which is attempting to secure a $2.9 billion bridge loan from the IMF, was negotiating financial assurances from its major creditors - China, Japan, and India - which are required for Colombo to get the bailout package.

Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka

The ministry stated that Jaishankar's visit to Sri Lanka follows his previous trips to the economically strained country in January 2021 and March 2022. Sri Lanka is a close friend and neighbour, and India has always supported Sri Lanka.

“During the visit, EAM will call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and also hold discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs MUM Ali Sabry on the entire gamut of close India-Sri Lanka partnership and steps to strengthen it in all spheres,” the ministry said.