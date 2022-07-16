India High Commissioner Calls On Sri Lankan Speaker, Assures Support For Economic Recovery

Amid the economic and political turmoil in the island nation, India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, met the Sri Lankan Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and hailed Parliament's role in upholding democracy and the constitutional framework at the crucial time. During the meeting that was conducted on Saturday morning, New Delhi assured Sri Lanka of its continuous support in upholding stability while maintaining democratic values. Besides, Baglay also extended India's support to recover the country's economy.

High Commissioner called on Hon’ble Speaker today morning. Appreciated Parliament's role in upholding democracy and Constitutional framework, especially at this crucial juncture. Conveyed that 🇮🇳 will continue to be supportive of democracy, stability and economic recovery in 🇱🇰. pic.twitter.com/apXeVWCnMA — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) July 16, 2022

Sri Lanka has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens were forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. Ever since the country plunged into crisis, the Indian government has been providing help to the island nation. It has been handing over a large amount of humanitarian assistance consignment-- food, medicines, clothes, urea and fuel to Sri Lanka. Last week, New Delhi sent 44,000 MT of urea and fuel to the debt-ridden country.

Demonstration of #India's ongoing commitment to the people of #SriLanka!! 44,000 MT of urea was delivered for use by farmers in 🇱🇰 last week. pic.twitter.com/tY4fOhWufc — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) July 16, 2022

India assures Sri Lanka to continue its support

On Friday, while addressing the launch of the second P17A stealth frigate 'Dunagiri' in Kolkata, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh affirmed that India is trying to help its neighbour in its time of crisis as much as possible. According to Singh, India always maintained warm and strong relations with Sri Lanka and assured to continue the same legacy even at the time of the crisis. "We all are aware of the difficult circumstances Sri Lanka is going through today. Although India has also been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukrainian conflict, we are trying to help our friend Sri Lanka as much as possible," he Singh.

Ranil Wickremesinghe took charge of interim President

The pathetic condition of the country leads to massive anger among the people who have been facing an acute shortage of almost all basic requirements. On July 9, millions of people amassed and attacked the official residence of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who had stepped down from the president's post. Apprehending the anger among the public, Rajapaksa fled the island nation with his wife, and other family members to the Maldives and subsequently Singapore. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took the charge of interim President and assured the countrymen to address the issue at the earliest.

