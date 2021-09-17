India Holds Third Round Of Foreign Office Consultations With Costa Rica In San Jose

The third round of India-Costa Rica Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was recently held on September 16 in San Jose. The New Delhi delegation was led by MEA Secretary (East) Riva Ganguly Das meanwhile Vice Minister Adriana Bolanos Argueta represented the Costa Rica government. The two parties discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional, and multilateral issues, confirmed India's Foreign Ministry on Friday.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, during the meeting, both parties reviewed the record of bilateral cooperation and observed that the relationship between the two countries was absolutely alright. The two sides also discussed taking initiatives to increase trade and investment, and boost the health sector, pharma, and technological developments. It must be noted that Costa Rica also agreed on easing the visa process for Indian nationals.

"Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship and expressed satisfaction at the progress made so far. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, health and pharma, science and technology, and development partnerships. The Costa Rican side agreed to consider easing the visa process for Indian professionals and their family members, including spouses and dependents, "MEA said.

Both diplomats also spoke about regional and international issues of mutual interest. Meanwhile, the Indian delegation also met the Minister of External Relations and Worship of Costa Rica, H.E. Rodolfo Solano Quiros, and exchanged views on various issues, including regional and multilateral cooperation. The two diplomats also briefly discussed further strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Later, both sides agreed to hold the 4th round of consultations in the coming days.

