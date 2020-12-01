India Hosts 19th SCO Council Meeting Chaired By VP Venkaiah Naidu; Check Highlights Here

India hosted the 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) via videoconference on Tuesday, November 30.

The meeting was attended by leaders of the SCO nations:

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu Prime Minister of Kazakhstan A.U. Mamin Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang Acting Prime Minister, of Kyrgyz Republic A. E. Novikov Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ms Andleeb Abbas Chairman of the Government of the Russia M.V. Mishustin Prime Minister of Tajikistan K. Rasulzoda Prime Minister of Uzbekistan A.N. Aripov

Guest members included:

V.I. Norov, SCO Secretary-General J.F. Giyosov, Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Chairman of the SCO Business Council S.N. Katyrin Chairman of the SCO Interbank Association I.I. Shuvalov

Representatives of the SCO Observer States included:

First Vice President of Afghanistan A. Saleh Prime Minister of Belarus R. A. Golovchenko Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Y.Sodbaatar First Vice President of Iran E. Jahangiri, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan R. O. Meredov

The meeting was chaired by the Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Discussion of the SCO Council meeting

1. The Heads of delegations in a constructive and businesslike spirit examined the state and prospects of economic development in the worldwide and the region, discussed priority measures to promote trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation in the interests of the peoples of the SCO Member States.

2. The Heads of delegations reaffirmed the common disposition of the SCO Member States to actively implement the results of the meeting of the Council of Heads of the SCO Member States on 10th November 2020 in a videoconference format and expressed their support for the chairmanship of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Organization in 2020-2021.

3. The Heads of delegations noted that the common Victory of the peace-loving states and peoples in World War II and the creation of the United Nations in 1945 led to the formation of a reliable system of international relations that ensured the peaceful, safe and stable development of mankind. Celebrating the 75th anniversary of these historic events, the SCO Member States advocate uniting the efforts of the international community in the search for responsible and inclusive solutions to all global challenges. Taking into account the views of the Member States, the Heads of delegations reaffirmed the relevance of initiatives to promote interaction in building a new type of international relations in the spirit of mutual respect, justice, equality, and mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as the formation of a common vision of the idea of creating a community of a common destiny for mankind.

4. The Heads of delegations stated that today humanity is faced with unprecedented challenges in all spheres of life, the severity of which is steadily increasing due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19). High turbulence persists in global politics and economy, the process of economic globalization is hampered by the growth of unilateral and protectionist measures, instability of financial markets and other risks for the international trade.

5. The Heads of delegations noted the initiative of the Republic of Tajikistan to develop a Plan of Priority Practical Measures for 2021-2022 to overcome the socio-economic, financial, and food consequences of COVID-19 in the region.

6. The Heads of delegations emphasized the position of the SCO Member States on the need to orientate a common vision of global prosperity and cooperation of humans with regards to the pandemic, freely and openly share the benefits of medical research and development, and develop adaptive, responsive and humane health systems. In order to address emerging economic problems, especially the most economically vulnerable members of society, it is necessary to promote new approaches and procedures for crisis management, to strengthen and improve the work of the World Health Organization and other intergovernmental organizations.

7. The Heads of delegations stressed that the SCO has established itself as an influential and responsible participant in the modern system of international relations, an effective platform for fruitful cooperation in the interests of strengthening multilateralism, the rule of international law, above all the UN Charter, as well as ensuring equal, mutual, indivisible, comprehensive and reliable security, sustainable socio-economic development.

8. The Heads of delegations noted the importance of further deepening cooperation in order to support and jointly develop a transparent, open, inclusive, fair, non-discriminatory multilateral trading system based on the principles and rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and to promote an open world economy.

9. The Heads of delegations stressed the relevance of reforming the WTO, including by improving its key functions-negotiation, monitoring, and dispute resolution functions. They are convinced that when reforming the WTO, it is necessary to ensure that the key values and fundamental principles of the WTO are preserved.

10. The Heads of delegations consider it necessary to ensure the consistent implementation of the Action Plan for 2021-2025 on the implementation of the SCO Development Strategy until 2025, the List of measures for further development of project activities within the SCO for the period 2017-2021.

11. The Heads of delegations, guided by the Joint Statement of the Heads of the SCO Member States on Trade Facilitation (Qingdao, June 10, 2018), spoke in favor of continuing the development of appropriate approaches to solving the problem of trade facilitation in the region.

12. The Heads of the delegations stressed that one of the primary tasks of the SCO is to improve the welfare and living standards of the population. In this regard, they consider it important to continue the consistent implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals until 2030 and to strengthen cooperation in trade, production, energy, industrial, transport, investment, financial, agricultural, customs, telecommunications, healthcare, and other areas of mutual interest.

13. The Heads of delegations emphasized the increasing relevance of exchanging experience in the development and implementation of national development strategies, programs on the digital economy and the introduction of innovative technologies, including for the purpose of jointly overcoming the technological and digital divide between them, stimulating economic growth and increasing the economic competitiveness of the SCO Member States, creating a fair and an equitable investment and business climate.

14. The Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan, reaffirming their support for China’s "One Belt, One Road” (OBOR) Initiative (BRI), note the ongoing work on joint implementation of this project, including efforts to bridge construction The Eurasian Economic Union and OBOR.

15. The Heads of delegations reaffirm the position of the SCO Member States on the importance of using the potentials of the countries of the region, international organizations, and multilateral associations in the interests of forming a space of broad, open, mutually beneficial, and equal interaction in Eurasia in accordance with international law, primarily the principles of equality, mutual respect and consideration of national interests. In this regard, the initiative of the Russian Federation to create a Greater Eurasian Partnership with the participation of the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as other interested states and multilateral associations was noted.

16. The Heads of delegations spoke in favor of further deepening cooperation between the SCO Member States in creating favorable conditions for expanding mutual investments by improving the investment and business climate, as well as in developing e-commerce, and spoke in favor of joint development of targeted interaction plans. They consider it important to expand cooperation in the field of trade in services and prepare a corresponding document.

17. The Heads of delegations approved the results of the nineteenth meeting of the Meeting of Ministers of the SCO Member States responsible for Foreign Economic and Foreign Trade activities, chaired by the Republic of India (October 28, 2020, via videoconference), including the agreements reached on overcoming the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting multilateral trade systems, cooperation in the field of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, development of remote and rural areas, intellectual property. They consider it important to ensure the implementation of the Action Plan approved at the SCO meeting for the implementation of the Program of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation of the SCO Member States, adopted on November 2, 2019, in Tashkent, in the interests of ensuring sustainable and stable development in the SCO region on the basis of mutual benefit and equality.

18. The Heads of delegations are in favor of further strengthening the role of the SCO in meeting the challenges of ensuring food security, developing the production of environmentally friendly and organic products, digitalizing agriculture, and introducing advanced technologies in this area. In this regard, they stressed the need for consistent implementation of the Agreement between the governments of the Member States on cooperation in the field of Agriculture (Tashkent, June 11, 2010) and the Program of Cooperation of the SCO Member States on Food Security (Dushanbe, October 12, 2018) and also spoke for the early development and adoption of the Concept of interaction between the SCO Member States in the field of "smart” agriculture and the introduction of agro-innovations.

19. The Heads of delegations highly praised the outcome of the meeting of Ministers of the SCO Member States on Agriculture (October 21, 2020, in a videoconference format), aimed at further deepening cooperation in the agricultural field.

20. The Heads of delegations, emphasizing the relevance and need for cooperation in economic development and integration of remote areas, stressed the importance of the practical implementation of the Concept of cooperation of the SCO Member States on the development of remote and rural territories in the digital age (November 10, 2020). They spoke in favor of continuing work on filling the Bank of solutions for the development of remote territories (Action Plan) of the SCO Member States.

21. The Heads of delegations noted the proposal of the Republic of Tajikistan to hold a joint meeting on overcoming the consequences of the new coronavirus pandemic, including in the field of agriculture and ensuring food security, with the participation of the Heads of the relevant ministries and departments of the SCO Member States.

22. The Heads of delegations emphasized the importance of interaction between research and analytical centers of the SCO Member States on economic issues in order to study and comprehensively analyze the factors affecting economic cooperation within the SCO, taking into account global and regional processes. In this regard, the Heads of delegations noted that the Republic of India held the first meeting of the SCO Consortium of Economic and Analytical Centers on 20-21 August 2020 in videoconference format. They expressed the hope that the work of the Consortium in accordance with the approved Regulations (Tashkent, November 2, 2019) will contribute to the formation of joint approaches to the issues of cooperation in the economic sphere within the framework of the SCO, identification of promising directions for its further expansion and deepening.

23. The Heads of delegations are convinced that specialized meetings and working groups are an effective tool for promoting trade and economic cooperation within the SCO. While noting the proposals for the establishment of the Special Working Group on Innovation and Startups (Republic of India), a mechanism for the meeting of the Heads of bodies to combat economic crimes (Kyrgyz Republic) and the Special Working Group on Poverty Reduction (Islamic Republic of Pakistan), they consider it important to ensure their consideration in the established order.

24. The Heads of delegations noted the initiative of the Republic of Uzbekistan to hold an International Conference on Combating Poverty in 2021. The importance of the results of the SCO Startup Forum (October 27, 2020, in videoconference format) held by the Republic of India for the development of entrepreneurship with the participation of young people of the SCO countries and cooperation in the innovation sphere was emphasized. Speaking for the further development of cooperation in this area, the Heads of delegations noted the intention of the People’s Republic of China to organize a competition for innovations and start-ups among young people within the SCO framework.

25. The Heads of delegations commended the decisions of the Meeting of Ministers of Health of the SCO Member States (July 22, 2020, in videoconference format) including the approval of the Review of Advanced Measures Taken by the SCO Member States to Counter the Spread of COVID-19. Taking into account the continuing difficult sanitary and epidemiological situation, they consider it important to consistently implement the Plan of Basic Measures for the Development of Cooperation of the SCO Member States in Healthcare for 2019-2021 (Bishkek, June 14, 2019). They, opposing the stigmatization in connection with coronavirus infection, reaffirmed the commitment of the SCO Member States to cooperate in the field of sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population, prevention, and control of infectious and non-infectious diseases, response to sanitary and epidemiological emergencies, elimination of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the circulation of counterfeit medicines and the development of medical tourism.

26. The Heads of delegations welcomed the results of the Regular Meeting of the Heads of services of the SCO Member States responsible for ensuring sanitary and epidemiological welfare (Moscow, December 16, 2019) and consultations of the Heads of services of the Member States responsible for ensuring sanitary and epidemiological welfare (17 June 2020, in videoconference format).

27. The Heads of delegations of the interested Member States stressed the importance of consistent implementation of the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Measures of the SCO Member States to Counter the Threats of Epidemics in the Region, approved by the SCO CHS decision on November 10, 2020. They noted the initiative of the Republic of India to establish an expert group on traditional medicine and spoke in favor of its consideration in accordance with the established procedure The Heads of delegations noted the positive experience of individual countries in using traditional medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 and holding of the Forum on Traditional Medicine in the framework of the SCO.

28. The Heads of delegations spoke in favor of further deepening cooperation between the regions of the SCO Member States and emphasized the importance of the effective implementation of the Interregional Cooperation Program in the SCO space (Bishkek, June 14, 2019). In this context, they highly appreciated the results of the first Forum of Heads of Regions of the SCO Member States, held on the initiative of the Chelyabinsk Region of the Russian Federation (October 29, 2020, in the videoconference format). The Heads of delegations noted the initiative of the People’s Republic of China to create a demonstration zone for regional trade and economic cooperation between China and the SCO in Qingdao.

29. The Heads of delegations noted the importance of supporting small and medium-sized businesses and stressed the importance of implementing the interdepartmental Memorandum of Understanding on the development of cooperation within the SCO in the field of micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

30. The Heads of delegations emphasized the relevance of promoting and expanding cooperation between the SCO Member States in the field of infrastructural connectivity and the creation of modern transport infrastructure, the introduction of promising innovations and technological solutions in transport, the promotion of the use of digital technologies, including on the basis of satellite navigation, the development of multimodal transport and logistics centers.

31. The Heads of delegations welcomed the results of the 8th Meeting of the Ministers of Transport of the Member States (October 28, 2020, in a videoconference format) and also noted the initiative of the Russian Federation to prepare and sign in accordance with the established manner, a Memorandum of Cooperation to ensure the stable operation of transport in emergency situations of cross-country character.

32. The Heads of delegations stressed the need for consistent implementation of the Agreement between the governments of the SCO Member States on the creation of favorable conditions for international road transport (Dushanbe, September 12, 2014). In this regard, a positive assessment was given to the results of the meeting of the Joint Commission on the creation of favorable conditions for international road transport (October 12-13, 2020 in a video conference format).

33. The Heads of delegations noted the initiatives of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the development of a draft Cooperation Strategy of the SCO Member States on the development of interconnectedness in the field of transport and on the creation of a Regional Center for the Development of Transport and Communication Interconnection in Central Asia under the auspices of the UN.

34. The Heads of delegations stressed the importance of strengthening global energy security and ensuring access to reliable, sustainable, and modern energy sources. They supported the further development of cooperation in the energy sector and the implementation of measures aimed at improving the efficiency and environmental friendliness of the use of all types of energy resources, including traditional, alternative and renewable energy sources, through the introduction of advanced technologies, the transition to an environmentally friendly energy-efficient economy, as well as the development of energy infrastructure in the region.

35. The Heads of delegations noted the initiative of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the "SCO Green Belt” Program with the aim of the widespread introduction of resource-saving and environmentally friendly technologies.

36. The Heads of the delegations reaffirmed the positions of the Member States in favor of expanding the practice of using national currencies and increasing their share in mutual settlements between the interested SCO Member States. It was considered expedient to continue working out measures to resolve this issue, including the creation of a special expert group.

37. The Heads of the delegations spoke in favor of continuing consultations on the establishment of the SCO Development Bank and the SCO Development Fund (Special Account).

38. The Heads of delegations noted the proposal of the Republic of Tajikistan to hold a meeting of Finance Ministers and Chairmen of the Central (national) banks of the SCO Member States.

39. The Heads of delegations highly appreciated the significant contribution of the SCO Business Council (BC) and the SCO Interbank Association (IBO) to the interaction of business and financial circles of the Member States in the interests of implementing projects in the field of finance, high technologies, transport and communication infrastructure, energy and investment in the region. The results of the SCO Business Forum organized by the SCO BC (November 3-6, 2020) and the SCO Business Conclave, held by the Republic of India (November 23, 2020), to improve the effectiveness of measures to support and develop multilateral cooperation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises of the SCO countries were highlighted. The importance of the Roadmap prepared by the SCO IBO for overcoming the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic for the economies of the SCO Member States, as well as Joint approaches to the use of national currencies in mutual settlements between interested SCO Member States (October 30, 2020) was noted.

40. The Heads of delegations noted the initiative of the Republic of Uzbekistan to hold an Economic Forum in order to further expand and intensify business contacts in the SCO space and their readiness to submit a draft Concept of the forum for consideration.

41. The Heads of delegations, noting the need for focused attention to overcome the socio-economic consequences of the digital divide between the SCO Member States, called for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and exchange of experience in the digital economy, supporting the development of digital technologies based on the principles of fair competition, as well as against the discriminatory measures under any pretexts that impede the development of the digital economy and communication technologies. The importance of implementing the Concept of cooperation of the SCO Member States in the field of digitalization, information and communication technologies (Bishkek, June 14, 2019), the statement of the Council of Heads of SCO Member States on cooperation in the field of the digital economy (November 10, 2020) and the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to create a Pool of SCO technoparks, as well as further development of the dialogue within the Special working group on modern information and telecommunications technologies was emphasized.

42. The Heads of delegations noted the proposal of the Republic of Uzbekistan to create a mechanism for the Meetings of the Heads of departments responsible for the development of information technologies.

43. The Heads of delegations called for strengthening cooperation in the scientific and technical sphere and consider it necessary to continue work, including on the use of scientific and technological achievements to create new sources of socio-economic growth.

44. The Heads of delegations stressed the relevance of cooperation on specific projects in the field of scientific and technological innovation and research, new and promising technologies, including artificial intelligence. In this context, they noted the results of the Meeting of the Heads of ministries and departments of science and technology of the SCO Member States (Moscow, November 21, 2019) and the holding by the Republic of India of the first SCO Young Scientists Conclave (November 24-26, 2020, in a videoconference format) and also spoke in favor of a joint study of the issue of creating a Technology Transfer Center of the SCO Member States in Qingdao.

45. The Heads of delegations welcomed the results of the 15th meeting of the SCO Forum (September 29, 2020, in the format of a videoconference) and stressed the importance of its further development as public consultation and expert mechanism.

46. The Heads of delegations emphasized the importance of the consistent implementation of the Action Plan for the implementation of the Concept of Cooperation of the SCO Member States in the Field of Environmental Protection for 2019-2021 (Bishkek, June 14, 2019) and the Program for the Development of the Environmental Well-Being of SCO Cities (Tashkent, November 2, 2019), as well as the results of the Meeting of Heads of Ministries and Departments of the SCO Member States Responsible for Environmental Protection (Moscow, September 27, 2019).

47. The Heads of delegations spoke in favor of further intensifying the exchange of experience and operational information in the field of environmental protection and response to climate change, joint search for ways to protect, preserve and restore biodiversity. They noted the initiatives of the Republic of Tajikistan on the establishment of the International Glacier Protection Fund and the Republic of Kazakhstan on the creation of the Register of environmental problems in the SCO space.

48. The Heads of delegations spoke in favor of continuing active cooperation in the sphere of customs, including within the framework of the Special Working Group on the cooperation of the SCO Member States on customs. They stressed the importance of the implementation of the Memorandum between the customs services of the SCO Member States on the mutual integration of national transit systems (Tashkent, 2 November 2019).

49. The Heads of delegations spoke in favor of the further practical implementation of the Agreement between the governments of the SCO Member States on cooperation in the field of Culture (Bishkek, August 16, 2007) and in this regard, noted the results of the Meeting of Ministers of Culture of the SCO Member States (September 10, 2020, in a videoconference format).

50. The Heads of delegations, in view of the importance of enriching cultural ties, holding joint events and strengthening mutual understanding between the peoples of the SCO Member States, as well as preserving the cultural, historical and natural heritage in the region, consider it necessary to work through the ministries of culture of the SCO Member States and the SCO Secretariat on practical issues of holding the Year of Culture in connection with the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the SCO in 2021.

51. The Heads of delegations noted the opening of the SCO Digital Exhibition dedicated to the Common Buddhist Heritage in New Delhi on November 30, 2020, as well as the initiative of the Republic of India to hold the Festival of National Cuisine of the SCO Member States.

52. The Heads of delegations noted the initiatives of the Republic of Tajikistan to hold an Arts Festival (gala concert) within the framework of the SCO summit, the youth festival "Talents of the SCO”, the art and television film festival of the SCO Member States, as well as the preparation of a joint chronicle-documentary film about the SCO in connection with the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Organization.

53. The Heads of delegations, noting the importance of physical culture and sports as an effective factor in deepening friendship and cooperation between peoples, stressed the need for effective implementation of the Agreement between the authorized bodies of the SCO Member States on cooperation in the field of physical culture and sports (Bishkek, June 14, 2019). They spoke in favor of working out the possibility of creating a mechanism for meetings of the Heads of ministries and departments of the SCO Member States responsible for physical culture and sports. The Heads of delegations believe that the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing will contribute to strengthening friendship, mutual understanding, and harmony among peoples. The Heads of delegations noted the proposal of the Republic of Tajikistan to hold sports competitions "Games of the SCO countries”.

54. The Heads of delegations, recognizing the need to expand cooperation in the field of mass media, stressed the importance of implementing the Agreement between the governments of the SCO Member States on cooperation in the field of mass media (Bishkek, June 14, 2019).

55. The Heads of delegations spoke in favor of deepening cooperation in the field of education within the SCO under the Agreement between the governments of the SCO Member States on cooperation in the field of education (Shanghai, June 15, 2006), in particular, by expanding scientific and academic exchange and joint training of highly qualified personnel, as well as conducting joint research. The importance of further development of the activities of the SCO University was emphasized, including taking into account the results of the meeting of the Coordinating Council (June 30, 2020, in a videoconference format).

56. The Heads of delegations noted the importance of consistent implementation of the Joint Statement of the Heads of the SCO Member States to Youth in 2018 and the Action Program for the implementation of its provisions by creating conditions for modern education, training, and advanced training of youth, wider involvement in entrepreneurial activities and innovative projects.

57. The Heads of delegations stressed the special place of the SCO Youth Council in achieving these goals. They welcomed the results of the next meeting of the SCO Youth Council (YC) (Moscow, October 29-31, 2020, in a videoconference format), first of all, on the adoption of decisions on joining YC by India and Pakistan, as well as on further development of volunteering, deepening cooperation on distance education in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Heads of delegations noted the intention of the Republic of Tajikistan to hold the SCO Women Forum in 2021.

58. The Heads of delegations noted the importance of cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of emergencies, holding joint exercises, establishing an exchange of information and data on the risk of emergencies or on the occurrence of emergencies, as well as the exchange of experience in this area. A positive assessment was given to the results of the Meeting of the Heads of the departments of the SCO Member States involved in the prevention and elimination of emergencies and the preceding command-staff exercises held on November 8, 2019, in New Delhi and spoke in favor of further holding such exercises.

59. The Heads of delegations welcomed the results of the Meeting of Heads of Tourism Administrations of the SCO Member States (May 22, 2020, in a videoconference format), including the adoption of the Joint Action Plan for the implementation of the Program for the Development of Cooperation of the SCO Member States in Tourism for 2021-2022. The importance of implementing the Program in order to provide mutual assistance and support in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic for the tourism industry of the SCO Member States was emphasized. The Heads of delegations noted the intention of the Republic of Tajikistan to organize the SCO Tourism Forum in 2021.

60. The Heads of delegations emphasized the importance of promoting the historical and cultural heritage of the SCO Member States and developing the tourism potential of their cities and regions. They welcomed the implementation by the SCO Secretariat of a series of events called "Eight Wonders of the SCO”, aimed at demonstrating the cultural wealth of the region and giving impetus to the development of cooperation in the field of tourism.

61. The Heads of delegations consider it important to implement the initiative to introduce within the framework of the SCO the practice of declaring one of the cities of the presiding Member State as the "Tourist and Cultural capital of the SCO”.

62. The Heads of delegations confirm the demand for public diplomacy tools for strengthening mutual understanding and cultural and humanitarian ties within the SCO, in particular the activities of the Chinese Committee on Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation and the SCO Public Diplomacy Center in Uzbekistan. An important step was the adoption of the Decision on the SCO Cultural Integration Center in Bishkek by the Council of the Heads of the SCO Member States (November 10, 2020).

63. The Heads of delegations noted the importance of developing the ethno-sport and ethnocultural movement in the world, including through the project "World Nomad Games”.

64. The Heads of delegations are in favor of expanding interaction with the SCO Observer States and SCO Dialogue partners, international and regional organizations, primarily on the development of economic and humanitarian cooperation. In this context, they note the importance of the upcoming signing of a Memorandum of understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the Eurasian Economic Commission.

65. The Heads of delegations approved the SCO Secretariat Report on the events and meetings held as part of the implementation of the Program of multilateral trade and economic cooperation of the SCO Member States and the Organization’s budget for 2021, as well as made decisions on a number of issues related to the financial and organizational activities of the permanent SCO bodies. The Heads of delegations expressed their gratitude to the Indian Side for the successful organization of the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the SCO Member States. The next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the SCO Member States will be held in 2021 in the Republic of Kazakhstan.