India, Iran To Advance Bilateral Strategic Dialogue & Respect Divine Religions: Iranian FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is on a three days visit to India, met with Indian officials where both sides affirmed to increase the trade volume to a historical level. "We can see a very bright and promising future ahead of us between New Delhi and Tehran, especially in Trade and economy, Iranian FM said," adding that "the leadership of both countries are determined to take the trade volume to its historical level."

Pleased to meet PM Modi, FM Jaishankar & other Indian officials to advance our bilateral strategic dialogue.



Tehran & New Delhi agree on the need to respect divine religions & Islamic sanctities & to avoid divisive statements.



🇮🇷🇮🇳 determined to bring relations to new heights. — H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian) June 8, 2022

Applauding the efforts of women in creating or extracting economic value, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the importance of women in trade. The Iranian diplomat further emphasised how women in Iran are actively and equally participating in business after the victory of the Islamic revolution. The diplomat then went on to recall his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, EAM S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He informed that they all discussed ways of all-out developments and reached certain agreements between the two nations. Elaborating his meeting with Jaishankar, he said both sides agreed to focus on enhancing trade, connectivity and counter-terror cooperation.

India agreed to continue their cooperation in developing Chabahar Port

According to the Iranian Foreign Minister, New Delhi assured him to continue their cooperation on the development of the Chabahar Port as a transit hub for the region including Central Asia. Notably, in 2015, India agreed to help develop Iran’s Chabahar Port and an associated railway that would enable India to trade with Afghanistan. However, last year, it was reported that the work was halted due to COVID-19 and other reasons. Following the recent meeting, Iran FM said delegates from the two counties will meet soon to address operational aspects of the key port.

Notably, on Wednesday, June 8, the Iranian minister met Jaishankar and reviewed the bilateral ties in areas such as trade, connectivity, and health. Also, both sides discussed views on global and regional issues including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Afghanistan and Ukraine.

