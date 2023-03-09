'India Is A Top-tier Security Partner': Key Highlights Of Aus PM Albanese Speech In India

The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, during his 4-day visit to India that began March 8, pledged to boost bilateral ties with the South Asian nation, and hailed New Delhi's growth and expanding digital economy. Albanese made a rare trip to India's domestically manufactured aircraft striker carrier group INS Vikrant, commissioned to India's Navy in September 2022, where he received the guard of honour. The Australian premier also visited Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad where he paid tribute to India's father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. Onboard the Indian-designed and manufactured INS Vikrant that he visited on invitation of Prime Minister Modi, Albanese made a speech saying that his India visit reflected his government’s commitment "to place India at the heart of Australia’s approach to the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

Here are the key highlights of Albanese's speech:

I was pleased to formally announce Australia will host Exercise Malabar for the first time later this year, bringing together the @Australian_Navy , @IndiannavyMedia, @USNavy and @jmsdf_pao_eng. pic.twitter.com/gcHt8yZw79 March 9, 2023

While on board the @IN_R11Vikrant in Mumbai today I met with incredible service personnel from the Indian Navy who have undertaken exercises with Australia. pic.twitter.com/VhUX51CuFa — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 9, 2023

Albanese hails professional men & women of Indian Navy

During the speech that he made on board the INS Vikrant, Albanese said, "I have had the great pleasure of meeting with the talented and highly professional men and women of India’s Navy." Furthermore, he added, "It made me reflect that strong defence relationships are forged over time and by many." The Australian premier hailed the defence partnership of India and Canberra saying that the two countries' ties will bolster to a "new level is the resolve and foresight of those who see the relationship not only for what it is but what it could be." He praised PM Modi, stating that India's premier "is one such person."

For Australia, India is a top tier security partner. pic.twitter.com/YhS3aXHZiZ — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 9, 2023



"I’d like to thank him today – not only for his kind invitation for me to visit this landmark capability but for his dedication in driving forward our defence and security partnership," noted Australian Prime Minister Albanese during his speech.

India-Australia ties of 'strategic importance'

Australian PM Albanese noted that India and Australia's partnership is elevated to an increasingly "strategic importance" as the two allies navigate the challenges of the Indo-Pacific region together. "For Australia, India is a top-tier security partner," the Australian premier noted, adding that the Indian Ocean "is central to both countries’ security and prosperity."



According to the Australian PM, there "has never been a point in two country’s histories where they've had such a strong strategic alignment." Both countries, said Albanese, have agreed to instate the "free and open" Indo-Pacific region to enable access to sea lanes for trade and economic wellbeing based on international rules-based order. "And we share an unwavering commitment to upholding the rules-based international order and ensuring the Indo-Pacific is open, inclusive and prosperous," said the Australian PM during his speech.

'Never been more productive time in our defence': Albanese

The Australian PM noted that the India-Australian ties have been more productive with respect to defence than they've ever been. "We conducted more exercises, operations and dialogues than ever before," said Albanese. India and Australia also conducted Maritime Patrol Aircraft deployments to each other’s territories for the first time. In November, the two allies held complex and sophisticated exercises in Indo-Pacific Endeavour and Exercise Austrahind. "This was capped off by Exercise Malabar – where we bolstered our military interoperability with India, alongside close partners Japan and the United States," he stated. India and Australia's military exercises' "sheer complexity and high-end nature" has been "unprecedented."