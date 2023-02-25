India Is Willing To Contribute To Any Peace Process In Ukraine, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Olaf Scholz shortly after the German Chancellor arrived in New Delhi on the morning of Saturday. The meeting, which occurred at the national capital's Hyderabad House, touched upon wide-ranging issues such as the war in Europe and the cooperation between India and Germany.

According to a tweet by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, the key focus of the discussions was "bolstering bilateral ties, building on the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership and economic ties, and forging closer ties in defence."

Following the meeting, the leaders addressed a joint press conference. Kickstarting the conference by highlighting India and Germany's strong relations, PM Modi said that the two countries have a "deep understanding" and a long history of trade exchange.

"Apart from being our largest trading partner in Europe, Germany is also an important source of investment in India. The strong ties between India and Germany are based on shared democratic values of each other's interests," the PM said. PM Modi also said that there has been immense improvement in "people-to-people relations" between the two nations. He further credited Germany for encouraging India in its Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

In reference to Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi further said that India is ready to contribute to any peace process. "Since the beginning of developments in Ukraine, India has laid emphasis on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. India ready to contribute to any peace process. Security and defense cooperation can become an important pillar of our strategic partnership," he said.

"Together we will continue to make efforts to fully realize our untapped potential in this area, India and Germany are working together on green and sustainable partnerships, climate action and SDG’s, green hydrogen and biofuel," the PM added.

#LIVE | India is indeed developing. I and PM Modi have similar ideas. We have been cooperative. I am pleased that India has the presidency of G20 this year: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Olaf Scholz addresses the joint press conference

On the other hand, Scholz began his speech by acknowledging that India has transformed a lot since he last visited it. Stating that India is "indeed developing," the German chancellor lauded the country for taking over the G20 presidency this year. "I and PM Modi have similar ideas. We have been cooperative; we have been discussing matters," he added.

The leaders also addressed the most pressing global matter at hand: the war between Russia and Ukraine. Reiterating India's stance on the issue, PM Modi said that the nation wants to solve the war through "dialogue and diplomacy" and is willing to "contribute to any peace process."

"India has undertaken an enormous rise and that is very good for the relations between both countries. The world is suffering because of the consequences of Russia's aggression. Ensuring food and energy supplies right now," Scholz said while lauding India's efforts. Mentioning that a lot has changed since he visited India last time, he said: "India is indeed developing. I and PM Modi have similar ideas. We have been cooperative; we have been discussing matters. I am pleased that India has the presidency of G20 this year."

He further called the Ukraine-Russia war a major catastrophe "because we know this war violates the economic principles that we all agreed to."

On India-Germany partnership, Scholz said that 1,800 German companies are active in India and have given thousands of jobs. "We need talent, we need skilled workers. The development of IT & software is booming in India & many capable companies are here in India. India has so much talent and we want to benefit from that corporation. We want to recruit & attract that talent in Germany," he added.

Scholz's visit to India marks his fourth time meeting the Indian Prime Minister this year. The visit is also the first standalone one by any German Chancellor since the Intergovernmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism between the two nations kicked off in 2011.