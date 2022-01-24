India, Israel Launch Special Logo To Mark 30th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations

Israel and India on Monday launched a commemorative logo to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. According to a statement released by the Embassy of India in Israel, the logo was unveiled virtually at an online event in the presence of the Ambassador of Israel to India H.E. Naor Gilon and Ambassador of India to Israel H.E. Sanjeev Singla. Other senior diplomats from both countries also took part in the event.

Special logo unveiled to mark 30 years of India-Israel relations

The logo features the Star of David and the Ashoka Chakra- the two symbols that adorn the national flags of both countries. The specially designed logo also features the numeral 30 depicting the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations.

A special logo for the celebrations of India-Israel@30 years was unveiled today by Amb. Sanjeev Singla and Amb. @NaorGilon virtually. Happy to note that the logo was designed by Indian designer Nikhil Kumar Rai from NID. #IndiaIsrael30 pic.twitter.com/AiaqKd5scm — India in Israel (@indemtel) January 24, 2022

The statement said that the special logo symbolizes the strong friendship, love and admiration that exists between the people of Israel and the people of India. It also depicts the growing strategic partnership between the two sides. "We are very happy to launch a special logo to celebrate the 30 years of the close friendship between the people of our two ancient civilizations. This is an important occasion to reflect on our mutual successes as well as a good opportunity to look ahead and shape the next 30 years of our relations. I am sure that our close existing cooperation in different fields will only continue to grow and flourish in the coming years," Ambassador Gilon said during the online event on Monday.

On the other hand, Ambassador Singla noted that both the country is well connected due to the bond of culture, heritage and vibrant democracy. "We are proud to mark the 30th anniversary of our bilateral relations and look forward to using the special logo throughout the year to celebrate this special milestone. India and Israel are two ancient people, proud of their cultural heritage, and two vibrant democracies, eager to grasp the future. Together we can shape a better future for India, Israel, and the world," Ambassador Sanjeev Singla said.

Logo for India-Israel relations designed by an Indian student

It is worth mentioning both countries launched a logo design contest last year in which prominent colleges from India and Israel were asked to create the 30th-anniversary logo. However, a design created by an Indian student, Nikhil Kumar Rai was chosen through a joint decision of the Embassies and Consulates from both countries.

India-Israel relations

Israel and India established diplomatic relations on 29 January 1992. Since then, the bilateral relations between both countries have developed into a multifaceted strategic partnership, according to the statement. "The 30th anniversary of relations between Israel and India will be marked throughout the year with an elaborate array of cultural events. We stay committed to building upon the remarkable achievements of the last three decades, to further develop this Growing Partnership in the decades to come, for the benefit of both nations," added the statement.