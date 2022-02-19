India Issues Advisory For Indian Students In Canada As 3 Colleges Shut Down In Montreal

While the future of around 2,000 Indian students in Canada continues to remain at stake after three colleges closed down in the country, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa has issued an advisory for the students saying that they can directly contact Quebec's Ministry of Higher Education in case of any difficulties concerning their fees.

In the advisory issued on Friday, the High Commission, which has been in close contact with the federal government of Canada, the provincial government of Quebec province, as well as the elected Canadian representatives from the Indian community, said that it was approached by several Indian students who got enrolled in the three institutions run by the Rising Phoenix international Inc, namely M College H Montreal, CED College in Sherbrooke, and CCSQ College in Longueuil, all situated in the province of Quebec in Canada.

Since then, the commission has also been providing constant support to the affected students and further suggested a resolution to the issue.

In its statement, the Commission said that the provincial government of Quebec has advised that the affected students may directly contact the institutions where they are registered, and in the event that if they find any difficulty in reimbursement or the transfer of fees, they can file a complaint with the Ministry of Higher Education, Quebec.

Apart from that, the students planning to pursue higher education in Canada are also advised to make a thorough check of the credentials and standing of the institution where they are seeking admission. Also, students have been advised to not make any payments or reveal their personal information to any unverified person or institution and should further demand a certificate of recognition by the Canadian government before getting enrolled.

The Commission has also asked the Indian students planning to travel to Canada in the future to get registered online with the nearest Indian Mission or Post on the MADAD portal.

Indian students protest in Canada after three colleges were closed down

In view of the closing down of the three colleges, protests and rallies are being carried out by several Indian students in Canada after three colleges in Montreal placed them in a tight situation, on the verge of bankruptcy. The three colleges reportedly collected millions of dollars in the name of tuition fees from students and later announced a shutdown.

The protesting students have been consistently demanding a financial remedy and further to be allowed to finish their courses on the basis of previous credits. Furthermore, many were also seen attacking Justin Trudeau-led government to take note of their future at a time when the education sector is among the ones to be majorly affected by the pandemic.

Image: Shutterstock