India Issues Advisory For Its Citizens In Afghanistan, Flags Ongoing Non-compliance

Amidst the ongoing unrest in Afghanistan, the Embassy of India in the country on Thursday issued a fresh security advisory for its citizens and journalists who are in the war-torn nation on duty. The Indian Embassy advised the Indians staying, visiting, and working in Afghanistan to strictly follow its previous three advisories. The Indian Embassy had issued security advisories three times in the past- June 29, 2021, July 24, and August 10, 2021.

As per the fresh security advisory issued by the Indian Embassy, the Indian nationals are 'not heeding its advice and continue to put themselves in mortal danger.' The Indian Embassy cited a recent air rescue incident in which three Indian Engineers remained at Damn Project Site in an area not in control of the Government forces.

Apart from this, the Indian Embassy once again appealed to all journalists and media persons vising Afghanistan to pay 'special attention' while doing ground reporting.

"It is therefore advised that members of the Indian media should take additional security measures for their stay and movement inside Afghanistan including tying of interviews and planned coverage before arrival in Afghanistan, as well as identifying well-established security logistics firms who can make necessary security arrangements for stay and movements of the journalists."

Taliban Takes Over Herat

Taliban on Thursday claimed to have captured the police headquarters in Herat in western Afghanistan and the country's third-largest city. "The police headquarters in Herat is captured," an ANI report quoted a Taliban statement.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that the Taliban has entered Kandahar city. Some local residents told the media outlet that the situation in Afghanistan's second-largest city was "dire", as intense fighting rages between rebels and government forces inside the city limits. Earlier today, the Taliban captured the tenth provincial city of Ghazni.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Due to rising violence in the country by Taliban, the situation is constantly deteriorating as the terror group has been looting people and killing civilians after capturing multiple areas from the government. The Taliban escalated its offensive against the Afghan forces soon after the US forces started leaving Afghanistan in large numbers after the peace deal signed between Washington and the Taliban in February last year.

