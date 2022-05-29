India Issues Hotline Number As Search Ops For Plane That Went Missing In Nepal Continues

In a recent update on Nepal's missing Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft, the Indian Embassy in Nepal has issued an emergency hotline number. After taking off from the tourist city of Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday morning, a passenger plane with 22 passengers, including four Indian nationals, travelling to Jomsom, lost contact with air traffic control and went missing in the Himalayan nation. Along with four persons from India, there are three Japanese nationals and the remaining passengers are Nepalese citizens.

"Tara Air flight 9NAET that took off from Pokhara at 9.55 AM today with 22 people on board, including 4 Indians, has gone missing. Search and rescue operation is on. The embassy is in touch with their family. Our emergency hotline number:+977-9851107021," the Indian Embassy posted on its official Twitter handle.

Tara Air flight 9NAET that took off from Pokhara at 9.55 AM today with 22 people onboard, including 4 Indians, has gone missing. Search and rescue operation is on. The embassy is in touch with their family.



Our emergency hotline number :+977-9851107021. https://t.co/2aVhUrB82b — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) May 29, 2022

Plane with 22 passengers on board goes missing in Nepal

On Sunday morning, a passenger plane carrying 22 passengers flying to Jomsom lost contact with air traffic control; reportedly it has gone missing in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation after it took off from the tourist city of Pokhara. Nepal-based Tara Air’s 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft was hosting 4 Indians, 3 Japanese, 2 German, and 13 Nepalese nationals. The plane took off at 09:55 am from Pokhara and lost contact with the tower 15 minutes after it flew, a spokesperson at the Tara Air informed PTI.

Providing the latest details of the missing plane, Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma told ANI, "The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it hadn't come into contact."

As per sources, the Airlines took the risk to fly the plane despite bad weather and the pilot’s warning. PTI reported that, as per an air traffic controller at Jomsom Airport, they have an unconfirmed report about loud noise in Ghasa of Jomsom. "It is suspected that the aircraft crashed in the Dhaulagiri area," My Republica newspaper quoted DSP Ram Kumar Dani of Mustang as saying.

#LIVE | Home Ministry has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search for missing aircraft. Nepal Army chopper is also being prepared to be deployed for the search: Phadindra Mani Pokharel, spokesperson at Home Ministry to ANIhttps://t.co/N6w3KInBu9 pic.twitter.com/3vt1K9WP7k — Republic (@republic) May 29, 2022

Releasing a statement, Nepal Home Ministry spokesperson Phadindra Mani Pokharel stated that the country has deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search operations. A Nepalese Army chopper has also been deployed.