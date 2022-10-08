India Issues Strong Response To Pak Remarks On J&K; 'Grave Injustice To Terror Victims'

After Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised issue of alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir with German counterpart, India called out countries that do not recognise the dangers of cross-border terrorism because of self-interest or indifference. It also stressed that J&K reserves the right to combat terrorism on its soil. “All serious and conscientious members of the global community have a role and responsibility to call out international terrorism, especially of a cross-border nature," asserted Ministry of Foreign Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a statement.

India's response came after Zardari alleged human rights violation in the valley, during a press conference in Berlin with his German counterpart Annalena Barbock. The Pakistani minister said that "peace in South Asia is not possible without resolving the issue of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)."

In a stern reply to Pakistan, the MEA asserted that the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir "has borne the brunt of the terrorist campaign for decades." Bagchi said that this issue, which has marred the Indian state for decades, was never raised by Pakistan. "Foreign nationals have been victims there, as also in other parts of India," he reminded. Furthermore, he stated that the UN Security Council and FATF are still pursuing Pakistan-based terrorists involved in the horrific 26/11 attacks.

"When states do not recognise such dangers, either because of self-interest or indifference, they undermine the cause of peace, not promote it. They also do grave injustice to the victims of terrorism," Bagchi told Pakistan via a statement published on Saturday.

Peace in South Asia 'contingent upon peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue': Pak FM

During her maiden visit to Pakistan in June, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that she held a dialogue, insisting Pakistan have a constructive approach and agree on the confidence-building measure with India as a key to improve the ties. She stressed that there must be a solution to the Kashmir issue, speaking alongside Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. She pushed for a resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions and acknowledged the Line of Control ceasefire agreed upon by both sides in 2021. Bilawal hurled the narrative at the conference that the peace in South Asia was “contingent upon peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue".

The MEA noted that the J&K population is terrorised by Pakistan which also makes all attempts to hinder the political dialogue by intimidating or silencing voices of moderation that wish to engage in dialogue. The human rights of the people of J&K have been systematically violated by such terror tactics and the kidnappings and killings of innocent people by terrorists. It added that India remains totally committed to resisting terrorism and violence until it is decisively eliminated. In Jammu & Kashmir, there are challenges posed by terrorists infiltrating via Pakistan, but India has succeeded in defeating their designs through consistent efforts and commitment.