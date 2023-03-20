PM Modi-Fumio Kishida Meet: Why India-Japan Ties Are Key To Countering China Threat

“Without the Japan-India relationship, there is no Indo-Pacific,” Kenneth Juster, America’s ambassador to India from 2017 to 2021 told The Economist. “That relationship is vital to why we have this concept, and to the future of the region.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida landed in New Delhi on Monday for a two-day visit to its Indo-Pacific ally India, the nation that holds the Group of 20 (G20) presidency for 2023. Kishida met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the former invited the latter to take part in the G7 in-person summit scheduled to take place in Hiroshima from May 19 to May 21 this year. "I formally invited PM Modi to G7 Hiroshima Summit and on the spot, my invitation was immediately accepted," said Kishida.

The duo also released a joint statement after holding bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi where Kishida announced a "new plan on Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) on the soil of India", which he said is an "indespensable partner" of his country.

"It gives me great pleasure to be able to unveil my new vision on the soil of India which is our indispensable partner in realising FOIP," said Kishida in the address.

Against the backdrop of growing Chinese prowess in the Indo-Pacific region and the push back by multiple nations against Beijing, the joint statement by PM Modi and Kishida came as a refreshing stance, only that both the leaders did not speak about China specifically in their address and details of their bilateral talks were not made public.

Kishida said that Japan affirmed its strong commitment to uphold the international order. "PM Modi shared his thoughts on various themes in the international community, especially in areas of development finance, food & security, and climate energy," he added. Regarding strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Japan, Kishida said that New Delhi is Tokyo's special strategic global partner and a wide range of discussions took place on them.

"Our economic cooperation with India which continues to grow rapidly will not only support the further development of India but also create significant economic opportunities for Japan. In this regard, we welcome that steady progress is being made towards realising 5 trillion yen of public & private investment in financing from Japan to India in 5 years," stated Kishida.

Japan & India vs the China threat

This year, the international diplomacy scene will witness notable progress from Japan and India, as Japan takes the helm of the G7 and India chairs the G20. Officials from both countries are aiming to leverage their close relationship to capitalize on the synergies between these two groups.

Furthermore, Japan has become a major investor in India's rapidly growing infrastructure development, with Mr. Kishida committing an additional 5 trillion yen ($42 billion) of Japanese investment over the next five years. Additionally, India and Japan are both members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as the "Quad", a previously faltering alliance that was revitalized in 2017. The armed forces of India and Japan are increasingly engaging in joint exercises, with their first joint fighter jet drills taking place earlier this year.

The growing closeness between Japan and India is primarily driven by shared concerns rather than common values. Both countries have historical territorial disputes with a progressively assertive China, with India facing issues along its northern land border and Japan experiencing tensions over the Senkaku/Diaoyu islands in the East China Sea. Both nations are cautious about China's expanding influence in their respective regions and the potential consequences for the crucial maritime lines of communication that they depend on. As a result, each country views the other as a key partner in addressing the security challenges posed by China.