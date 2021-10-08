India-Japan Bilateral Exercise JIMEX-21 Ends; Navy Calls It 'true Spirit Of Military'

A joint military exercise between India and Japan was conducted from October 6 to 8 - the 5th edition of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JIMEX) in the Arabian Sea. During the exercise, ships and aircraft of the Indian Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) held joint coordination ops. Both the military forces conducted high tempo operations focused on air, surface and sub-surface dimensions of maritime operations. From the Indian side, Guided Missile Frigate INS Teg (with SAR capable Chetak helicopter), INS Kochi (with Sea King MK 42B helicopter), indigenous Guided Missile Destroyer under the command of Rear Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet represented Indian Navy. It has also fielded a P8I, a shore-based maritime reconnaissance aircraft and MiG 29K fighters.

5th Ed of bilateral #maritime ex #JIMEX saw ships & aircraft of @jmsdf_pao_eng & #IndianNavy engaging in a high tempo of operations focused on air, surface & sub-surface dimensions of #MaritimeOps as well as air domain (1/n).#BridgesofFriendship https://t.co/Onxz9YNz7d pic.twitter.com/ZBHWLy1HXw — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) October 8, 2021

Meanwhile, from the Japanese side, it was led by the JMSDF, RAdm IkeuchiIzuru, Commander, Escort Flotilla. They were accompanied by Izumo Class Helicopter Carrier Kaga and the Guided Missile Destroyer Murasame. Both ships are participating with integral SH60K helicopters. According to the press release, both the units practised replenishment at sea approaches and undertook fuel rig connect-up between Kaga and Kochi. The exercise also involved complex "Over the Horizon Targeting" exercises and surface gunshots on an expendable target. An advanced coordinated anti-submarine exercise involving an underwater target deployed by JMSDF saw surface units and IN's P8I aircraft exercising with seamless coordination.

India-Japan defence cooperation keeps true spirit of military friendship: Indian Navy

It said that the Flag Officers of the two forces also met on the Flight Decks of Kochi and Kaga during flying operations, in keeping with the true spirit of military friendship. "The precision, coordination and the high level of interoperability reflected not only the high standards of professionalism and preparedness the two navies maintain to counter threats at sea, but also the high level of trust and understanding that they have built over the years," read the statement by the Ministry of Defence on Friday. "The complex maritime exercises undertaken will enable the two navies to further strengthen their already wide-ranging strategic partnership and, when required, to jointly safeguard their maritime interests and ensure peace, security and stability in the region."

