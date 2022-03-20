India, Japan Call For Immediate End To Violence In Myanmar, Return To Democracy

Considering the recent overthrow of the government in Myanmar, Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio and PM Narendra Modi expressed concern over the situation and further called for an immediate halt to all the violent activities carried out throughout Myanmar. In a joint statement, India and Japan reiterated their stance on Myanmar and urged a return to the path of democracy.

"They reaffirmed their support for ASEAN efforts to seek a solution in Myanmar and welcomed Cambodia's active engagement as ASEAN chair to break the deadlock. They called on Myanmar to urgently implement ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus", the Joint statement said.

Expressing support to the efforts of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in breaking the ongoing political deadlock between the civilian representatives and the military junta in the country, both the Prime Ministers further called for the release of all political detainees.

Last year, the ASEAN's five-point consensus was reached that emphasized dialogue, humanitarian assistance, and an end to violence. While in February, as the country's military coup entered a second year, the United Nations Security Council called for an immediate cessation of violence throughout Myanmar, and it further reaffirmed support for the country's democratic transition and democratic institutions.

On Saturday, the Indian and Japanese Prime Ministers discussed a host of issues in the elaborate joint statement including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, maritime access in the Indo-Pacific, especially the South China sea, bilateral economic partnership, and sustainable growth in the post-COVID scenario.

Military violence in Myanmar

On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar military launched a coup which lead to a civil war and humanitarian crisis in the country. Following a few after the coup, massive protests erupted nationwide, tens of thousands of people, including health workers, bankers, and teachers, joined the movement, refusing to go to work until the elected government returned to power.

To suppress those opposing military rule, Myanmar's junta carried out a brutal nationwide crackdown, this included mass killings, torture, arbitrary arrests, and indiscriminate attacks on civilians.

Since the coup, over 1,600 people have been killed by the security forces and more than 12,000 have been detained, as per the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. According to United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) data, about 5,00,000 people have been internally displaced and tens of thousands have fled as refugees to Thailand and India.

(With ANI input)

