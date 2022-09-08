India-Japan Hold 'warm And Productive' 2+2 Ministerial Meeting; Here Are Major Highlights

During the India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo on Thursday, the participating ministers highlighted the necessity for all nations to seek peaceful solutions to disputes. They stated that it should be in accordance with international law, without using force, threats, or any other kind of attempt to change the status quo. It was the second India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting. India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the meeting along with their Japanese counterparts Hamada Yasukazu and Hayashi Yoshimasa respectively.

The Ministers reiterated their commitment to a rules-based international order that respects national sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also acknowledged that international collaboration is needed more than ever to face security challenges that have grown more serious. The Ministers emphasised their commitment to the achievement of a free and open Indo-Pacific region that is inclusive and resilient, built on the rule of law, and unfettered by coercion. Further, the Ministers also reaffirmed their unwavering support for ASEAN's unity and centrality as well as their unequivocal backing of the "ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP)," which promotes values including the rule of law, openness, freedom, transparency, and inclusivity.

Just concluded a warm and productive 2+2 Ministerial meeting along with Raksha Mantri @rajnathsingh ji in Tokyo.



Thank FM Hayashi Yoshimasa and Defence Minister Hamada Yasukazu for the wide ranging and open conversations.



My concluding remarks are below: pic.twitter.com/SC1M0xNQcE — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 8, 2022

Ministers discussed the Indo-Pacific region and Ukraine during meeting

The ministers of both countries also held an open and productive discussion on subjects of common interest and concern, particularly those in the Indo-Pacific area and Ukraine. The Japanese side stated its desire to fundamentally strengthen its defence capabilities within the next five years, while also declaring its resolve to examine all alternatives required for national defence, including so-called "counterstrike capabilities."

“The ministers had a frank and fruitful discussion on the regional and global issues of mutual interests and concerns, particularly those in the Indo-Pacific as well as Ukraine. The Ministers strongly reaffirmed what their Prime Ministers recently committed to in their Joint Statement of 19 March 2022 (“Partnership for a Peaceful, Stable and Prosperous Post-COVID World”) with respect to regional and global security challenges,” the joint statement said.

Both countries called for advancing dialogue in area of economic security

During the meeting, the ministers also called for dialogues in areas including Security Council reform with a view to enhancing the overall functioning of the UN as soon as possible, realising the value of multilayered dialogues between the two countries. Meanwhile, they also recognised the value of advancing conversations in the area of economic security. The ministers also called for enhancing multilateral coordination with liaison officers of other nations for greater maritime cooperation after acknowledging the potential of the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region's potential. They recognised the enormous potential for the two nations to increase their bilateral cooperation in the fields of technology and defence equipment.

