India, Japan To Convene Creditors’ Meeting To Help Sri Lanka In Restructuring Piling Debt

Japan and India are ready to convene a meeting of creditor nations that will aim to help crisis-hit Sri Lanka in restructuring its piling debt. India, Japan, France, and other leading lenders are expected to reveal plans around it on Thursday, according to Nikkei Asia. An invite for the meeting will also be sent out to China, which is Sri Lanka's biggest bilateral lender.

The event would act as a precedent for finding a solution to debt problems faced by developing nations that are exacerbated by skyrocketing interest rates in the West. The event will be attended by Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and top French and Indian officials. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to partake in the meeting virtually.

Furthermore, international institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund will take part in the discussions on debt restructuring. Talks about the meeting come after Sri Lanka experienced a sharp plunge in its tourism revenue following the coronavirus pandemic.

What made Sri Lanka default?

This hampered its ability to repay infrastructure funds taken from China and other nations, causing it to ultimately default last year in May. As of last June, China made up 52% of Sri Lanka's bilateral debt, followed by Japan at 20%, India at 12%, and France at 3%.

What has caused massive delays in debt restructuring until now is China's adamance on not lowering or waiving Sri Lanka's debt. But things slightly changed last month when China assured that it would find a way to work out the debt in the coming months. Going forward, the outcome of the creditors' meeting can serve as an important blueprint for debt restructuring for countries in the near future.