India, Japan To Hold 2+2 Dialogue In Mid-April; Will Discuss Impact Of Russia-Ukraine War

India and Japan are set to hold the next edition of the ‘2+2’ dialogue in mid-April with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar scheduled to travel to Tokyo. Singh and Jaiashankar will meet with their Japanese counterparts and top officials of both countries would cover a range of issues including the impacts of Russia Ukraine war on Indo-pacific. EAM and Defence Minister will travel to Tokyo after concluding a meeting in a similar ‘2+2’ format in the United States.

Before Japan, both Singh and Jaishankar will be visiting the US to hold the '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on April 11 in Washington, revealed people familiar with the developments to PTI. Japan and India, which are partners in Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or QUAD, are expected to determine the implications of the Ukraine crisis for the Indo-pacific. Union Defence minister Singh is likely to be in the United States from April 10 to 13, sources revealed.

India-Japan ‘2+2’ dialogue following the joint summit in India

It is pertinent to note that Singh and Jaishankar’s scheduled visit to Tokyo to hold the ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue comes after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India for the annual India-Japan summit which took place in New Delhi. During the summit, the Japanese PM had announced an investment target of nearly five trillion yen or Rs 3,20,000 crore over the period of the next five years.

The ‘2+2’ dialogue between India and Japan was started in 2019 in a bid to further elevate the bilateral ties including security and defence cooperation. The talks including EAM and Defence minister are aimed at bringing a greater depth to the special strategic and global partnership between both the participating nations. India so far has maintained a ‘2+2’ ministerial summit format with a handful of nations including the United States, Japan, Australia and Russia.

