India Launches Probe After Uzbekistan Links Death Of 18 Kids To Cough Syrup Made In Noida

India has sought an extensive report on the 18 fatalities in Uzbekistan that were allegedly linked to the use of a cough syrup manufactured by an Indian pharmaceutical firm. According to sources, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has launched a probe to look into the deaths of 18 minors in Uzbekistan.

It comes after the Uzbek health ministry said that the children, who have lost their lives, had ingested a high dose of 'Doc-1 Max', a cough syrup manufactured by Noida-based firm Marion Biotech, whose official website is currently down and reads: “Error establishing a database connection.”

Hasan Harris, the company’s legal representative, said that both the Indian and Uzbek governments were inquiring about the matter. "There is no problem from our end and no issue in testing. We have been there for the past 10 years. Once the government report will come, we will look into it. For now the manufacturing has stopped," Harris said.

As per the Uzbek ministry, laboratory tests found that a batch of the cough syrup contained ethylene glycol, a highly toxic and sweet-tasting chemical used in coolants and antifreeze. If ingested, the substance can cause fainting, vomiting, cardiovascular issues, and kidney failure.

Uzbek health ministry issues statement on deaths

A statement issued by the Uzbek ministry on December 27 said that the syrup has been sold in the country since 2012. "It was found that the deceased children, before admission to hospital treatment, took this drug at home for 2-7 days, 3-4 times a day, 2.5-5ml, which exceeds the standard dose of the drug for children," the ministry said, according to BBC.

The disturbing incident comes on the heels of the deaths in the West African country of Gambia, where 70 children died due to kidney failures after allegedly consuming cough syrups manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, a firm based in Haryana, India. After the tragedy, the company’s Haryana unit was shut down on the grounds of violating manufacturing norms and standards. However, it was later found through sample testing in a government laboratory that the syrups complied with the specifications.

