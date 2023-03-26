India Lodges 'strong' Protest With Canada Over Khalistani Provocations At Indian Embassy

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday, said that it summoned the High Commissioner of Canada to India Cameron MacKay, and conveyed its "strong concern" about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against the Indian Mission and Consulates. The Ministry also sought an explanation on how these elements were allowed to breach the security of diplomatic Mission and Consulates in the North American country.

"The High Commissioner of Canada was summoned yesterday to convey our strong concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against our diplomatic Mission and Consulates in Canada this week. The Government of India sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of our diplomatic Mission and Consulates," the MEA said in a statement.

India lodges strong protest with Canada.



Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/xzqHzbZT2X pic.twitter.com/NNzLI2izsf — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 26, 2023

India lodges strong protest with Canada over security breaches at Mission, Consulates

Adding further, the Ministry said that it reminded Canada of its obligations under the Vienna Convention and asked it to prosecute the identified accused involved. "The Government of Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention, and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts," the statement said.

"It is expected that the Canadian Government will take all steps which are required to ensure the safety of our diplomats and security of our diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions," the MEA said.

It is pertinent to mention that last week, Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma was forced to cancel his attendance at an event in the British Columbia province due to security concerns after a violent protest by Khalistan supporters. Canada-based journalist of Indian origin Sameer Kaushal who was present at the event was also allegedly assaulted by pro-Khalistan supporters.

"They tried to instigate the whole crowd. Approximately 50 to 60 youngsters, they came around me, they made a circle, they had covered their faces with clothes, and they were just pushing me and threatening me and abusing me in my mother tongue,” he said, PTI reported.

Notably, Indian Missions and Consulates in Canada, the US and the UK were vandalised recently, allegedly by pro-Khalistan supporters following the Punjab police action against radical preacher Amritpal Singh.