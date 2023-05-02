India-Maldives Relationship Truly Special; It Withstood Test Of Time: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday handed over a fast patrol vessel and a landing craft to the Maldives as India's gift at an event in Male even as he and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih held talks to expand the already close bilateral strategic ties.

In his address at the ceremony in presence of top civil and military brass of the island nation, Singh said the India-Maldives relationship is "truly special" and that it has evolved as a model for the entire region to follow.

The defence minister also highlighted the need for India, the Maldives and other like-minded nations of the region to enhance cooperation in addressing the common challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.

At the handing-over ceremony, Solih commissioned the offshore patrol vessel into the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF).

"The India-Maldives relationship is truly special. Our relationship has withstood the test of time and we have always supported each-other in the hours of need," Singh said at the handing-over ceremony.

The defence minister said the relationship between the two countries has evolved as a model for the entire region to follow.

"There is a need for India, Maldives and other like-minded nations of the region to enhance our cooperation, towards addressing the common challenges of the Indian Ocean Region," he said.

"We must, therefore, ensure a collaborative effort, towards ensuring that the maritime expanse of the Indian Ocean is peaceful and the maritime resources therein are optimally harnessed, for ensuring regional prosperity," Singh added.

India's handing over of the two platforms to one of its strategically key maritime neighbours came amid China's increasing efforts to enhance its strategic influence in the Indian Ocean Region.

"We wish to create symbiotic relationships, where we can learn from each other, grow together and create a win-win situation for one and all. We also want to assure you that India's commitment to support MNDF and Maldives will only get better and stronger with time," Singh said.

The defence minister said India has significantly enhanced its defence capabilities that has enabled it to further support the capacity building initiatives of its partner countries.

"India offers an enhanced defence partnership to friendly foreign countries, that is accommodative of their national priorities," he said.

"India's strong and vibrant defence cooperation with the Maldives emanates from our twin policies of 'Neighbourhood First' and 'SAGAR' -- Security and Growth for All in the Region," he noted.

In a tweet, the Maldivian President's Office said the MNDF's maritime defense and security capabilities will be significantly improved by the Coast Guard ship.

"These 'Made in India' vessels will greatly enhance MNDF Coast Guard's ability for off-shore/coastal surveillance & help tackle issues of smuggling, human & drug trafficking, terrorism & violent extremism. It is a reflection of India's commitment to enhance capabilities of MNDF," the Indian high commission in Male tweeted.

Ahead of the handing over ceremony, Singh called on Solih and discussed ways to further boost India-Maldives ties.

"Excellent meeting with HEP Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the President's Office in Male. We discussed a wide range of issues to further strengthen the relations between India and Maldives," Singh tweeted.

Hours after arriving in the island nation on a three-day visit, Singh held extensive talks with his Maldivian counterpart Mariya Didi and Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid in Male with a focus on expanding the bilateral strategic ties.

The Madivian defence ministry said Singh's visit represents a "significant milestone in the relationship between the two countries as it brings a new level of dynamism and impetus to the already existing defence ties." It is Singh's first visit to the Maldives as defence minister.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties including in areas of defence and security have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.

In August last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Solih kick-started the India-funded Greater Male connectivity project, billed as the largest infrastructure initiative in the island nation.

Under the Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) project, a 6.74 km long bridge and causeway link will be built to connect the capital city Male with adjoining islands of Villingli, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi.

The Maldives is also one of the biggest beneficiaries of India's Neighbourhood First policy.