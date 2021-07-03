India-Maldives Ties: Male Takes Note Of False Reports Targeting Foreign Missions & Envoys

The Maldives said on Friday, July 2, that false claims levelled against the Indian mission and its personnel in the local media might harm the two countries' long-standing friendly ties, and that it is responsible for providing security to all foreign diplomats. The ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) voiced significant worry about recent publications, on an online news site, that it termed as 'disparaging and ill-founded remarks about Indian diplomats.'

India-Maldives ties

The ruling party and the foreign ministry reacted after the Indian high commission appealed to the Maldivian foreign ministry about malicious local media reports targeting the mission and its people last Thursday. The Indian side requested a probe into the media reports, as well as increased security for diplomats and the high commission. External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said both the Maldivian foreign ministry and the ruling party had issued remarks on the issue when asked about it at a routine news briefing.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said in a statement that it had taken note of pieces published frequently on local media, levelling false charges against foreign ambassadors, missions, and diplomats in the Maldives, without mentioning India. These activities harm the Maldives' decades-long good relations with friendly nations, instilling hostility in the local public toward these friendly nations. This endangers the diplomats' lives and obstructs their diplomatic duties, according to the statement.

Diplomats are granted immunities and privileges under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and the Maldives government is responsible for providing protection to diplomats, their houses, and missions. The foreign ministry urged local media to adhere to international standards and to report in a manner that does not jeopardize Maldives-other-country ties.

False news reports could affect ties with India: Maldives

The Maldives Democratic Party (MDP) was more forthright in its criticism of recent media revelations, urging the website and its co-founder to refrain from dragging the Maldives' diplomatic partners and allies into their own political petty vendettas. MDP said in a statement that the website's constant bombardment of anti-India vitriol appears to be a well-funded, well-orchestrated, and calculated political campaign with the explicit objective of whipping up hatred against the Maldives' closest partner, India. Such anti-Semitic campaigns raise legitimate security concerns for diplomats in our country, MDP warned.

Speaker Mohamed Nasheed of the Maldives called on individuals hostile to the government and the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) to stop fostering anti-India sentiment. In the Maldives, he wrote, "hostile" and "disrespectful" discourse was being disseminated against India. In recent days, news channels such as The Maldives Journal have published articles making unfounded charges against Indian diplomats. Since the two sides signed an agreement in February to develop, support, and maintain the Coast Guard harbour in Uthuru Thila Falhu.

The Maldives do not have a navy, hence the Coast Guard serves as the Maldives National Defence Force's armed maritime component (MNDF). The two countries have a close maritime relationship, and New Delhi has already given patrol vessels and surveillance aircraft to the MNDF. At Uthuru Thila Falhu, India will help construct the harbour, dockyard, other facilities, communications resources, and radar services, as well as train Maldivian employees. Officials with the MNDF have stated that no foreign military troops will be stationed at the site.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI/Twitter@Abdulla_Shahid