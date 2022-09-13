India-Myanmar Share Good Relations But There's Lot To Be Done In Trade, Says Burmese Envoy

India and Myanmar have good relations, but there is still much work to be done in terms of commerce and investment, Myanmar Ambassador to India Moe Kyaw Aung said. On September 12, a Roundtable session on Bilateral Trade Opportunities between India and Neighbouring nations was held in New Delhi, with a special focus on the North East Region. The Confederation of Indian Industry, North East Council, hosted the event.

Moe Kyaw Aung stated during a roundtable discussion on the opportunities for bilateral trade between India and neighbouring nations, "India and Myanmar enjoy good relations. We've strong cultural ties and share a long land border. A lot has to be done pertaining to trade and investment. We are happy to be a part of ASEAN as it's a bridge between India and Southeast Asia."

India-Myanmar ties

Notably, India and Myanmar have a long-standing friendship that has endured the test of time. Since the two nations have long-standing historical, cultural, religious, and trade ties, they have a lot in common. People from both nations have so far been able to build confidence and maintain friendly relations. It can be inferred from the absence of any known cases of war despite the fact that both nations share a marine border in the Bay of Bengal and a 1,600-km land boundary.

India has pledged to provide all forms of assistance to Myanmar in order to help it overcome its economic and health issues, referring to Myanmar as a key pillar in its crucial "Neighbourhood First" Policy. Under the India-Myanmar Border Area Development Programme, India has been constructing roads, bridges, educational institutions, and medical facilities in Myanmar.

The 5 million dollar annual donation has improved the lives of those residing in about 82 villages in Myanmar. By connecting India's Kolkata port with Myanmar's Sittwe port via the USD 484 million Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project, India is fostering regional connectivity and development. These projects would also provide employment opportunities in Myanmar, particularly in the violent Chin and Rakhine provinces. In addition, India has chosen to help Myanmar lessen the harmful effects of Covid-19 by offering debt service relief through the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative.

Image: AP/PTI