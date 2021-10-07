In a significant development, India and Nepal on Thursday agreed to work on potential strategies to intensify coordination and cooperation between its border guarding forces, Sashastra Seema Bal, and Nepal Armed Police Force. A resolution regarding the same was adopted in the 5th Annual Coordination meeting between India and Nepal where the countries were represented by Director General Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Inspector General of the Nepal Armed Police Force (APF) respectively.

The meeting between the two nations had begun on October 4 and ended on October 7 in New Delhi. The Indian delegation was led by Director General BSF Kumar Rajesh Chandra and officials from the SSB, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Externals Affairs.

Delegates from India, Nepal talk about strengthening border guard

On the other hand, the commission from Nepal was headed by Inspector General of the Nepal Armed Police Force Shailendra Khanal and also included officials from the APF, Home, and Foreign Ministries of Nepal.

"The meeting deliberated on security scenario on the India-Nepal border and decided to take further measures for enhancing coordination and cooperation between the two Border Guarding Forces," the SSB maintained in a statement.

The SSB statement further stated that the meet was held in a warm and positive atmosphere.

Following the meet, both the countries agreed on the conduct of regular joint patrolling along the Indo-Nepal border with attention to controlling trans-border crimes, smuggling of arms, human trafficking, and other areas of concern.

"The Help Desks established by both APF and SSB at major transit points of the Indo-Nepal border would continue to facilitate movement of citizens of both countries especially during the festival season," read the statement.

The statement moreover stated that the meet concluded with an agreement to promote mutual exchange of training and exposure visits. The next coordination meeting will be held in Nepal next year.

India completes, hands over power transmission line to Nepal

India has completed and handed over to Nepal a 22KV power transmission line, a cross-border economic initiative under India's Neighbourhood First policy, an official statement said on Wednesday. The 106-km Koshi Corridor transmission line, costing a total of NRs 10.40 billion (USD 86.8 million) is being built under the Government of India’s Line of Credit of USD 550 million, extended by the EXIM Bank of India, the Indian Embassy here said in a statement. Package 1 of this project, worth NRs 4.5 billion (USD 37.3 million), was executed by India’s Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) and handed over to Nepal Electricity Authority after successful completion and charging of the line.

Inputs: ANI

Image: TWITTER-@INDIAINNEPAL