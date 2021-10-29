India On Its Way To Meet Paris Accord Targets By Taking Ambitious Actions: Harsh Shringla

India is taking "ambitious actions" on expanding clean and renewable energy and is on its way to meet targets set under the Paris Accord, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday, as per PTI. Addressing the media just ahead of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) to be held in Glasgow, secretary Shringla asserted that the country is also set to work towards mobilisation of climate finance and for action to strengthen climate adaptation and technological development to meet the stipulated goals.

Speaking about the expectations from the COP26 summit, the foreign secretary also added that India is expecting more "concrete outcomes" at the COP26 on developed countries providing more financial and technological support for tackling climate change. He also looked forward to the Rome G20 summit for robust plans in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and similar challenges in the future. Speaking at the press briefing before PM Modi's departure for the Rome G20 Summit, Shringla asserted that the PM will focus on global economic and health recovery from COVID-19, sustainable development and climate change, ANI reported.

India on its way to meet Paris accord targets

Noting the commitments regarding the Paris Accord, Foreign Secretary on Thursday affirmed that India is "well on its way" to meet the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) commitments and "even doing better than that," PTI reported. As per the accord, the long-term goal of the nations must be to cut greenhouse gas emissions and India is "creating new records" in the field, Shringla told the media. He also added that India's capacity for renewable energy has "increased by 250%" in the last six to seven years.

"In India, our own traditional ethos promotes living in harmony with nature. It forms an important part of our comprehensive approach to COP26 despite our huge developmental challenges. We are taking ambitious action on expanding clean and renewable energy, energy efficiency, and biodiversity," Shringla said, as per ANI.

The foreign secretary also mentioned India's "collective efforts" towards climate adaptation, migration and resilience and forming multilateral alliances. "We are among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and Solar energy capacity," he said. India is on to achieve the target of 450 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030 apart from the implementation of new schemes such as Roshni, Ujjala, Ujwala, Jal Jeevan Mission, Shringla added, as per PTI.

With inputs from agencies

Image: ANI