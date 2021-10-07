India Piloted CCIT Draft To Enhance Framework Of Global Anti-terrorism Conventions

At the UN General Assembly 6th committee (Legal) meeting, India on Wednesday, 6 October, piloted the Comprehensive Convention in International Terrorism (CCIT) draft in a bid to provide a legal framework to combat terrorism. India’s Counsellor/Legal Adviser Dr Kajal Bhat spoke at the United Nations on “measure to eliminate international terrorism”. She said that India firmly believes that the UN needs to do more in this direction, urging other states as well to unite in the efforts.

“​​We all need CCIT as a law enforcement instrument that should strengthen the existing framework of global anti-terrorism conventions. India reiterates the need for early finalisation of Draft CCIT,” Bhat said.

She also added, “India hopes that GA Resolution 75/145 of 15 December 2020 which in Para 25 recommends to Sixth Committee to establish the Working Group with a view to finalise the process on the draft comprehensive convention on international terrorism will bring finality to the most important task in hand before the international community."

Emphasising that terrorism continues to persist across the world, she asserted that terrorists are enhacing their capabilities as they are gaining access to new and emerging technologies like virtual currencies and encrypted communications to achieve objectives and accomplishing their “evil acts”. Slamming Pakistan for giving shelter to terrorists, she termed the neighbouring country as the "biggest perpetrator and supporter of terrorism" and accused it of misusing the August forum to repeat at “ad nausea” their litany of lies.

“Let me express my dismay that Pakistan has once again misused this August Forum to repeat ad nauseous their litany of lies. Here is the biggest perpetrator and supporter of terrorism masquerading us as its victim," she said in a statement.

India welcomes review of GCTS

Speaking at the UN, Bhat also welcomed the adoption of the seventh review resolution of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy (GCTS) by the General Assembly by consensus in June 2021. She said that her delegation had contributed constructively to the GCTS negotiations. Bhat said that her team worked on strengthening the language on countering the financing of terrorism, preventing misuse of emerging technologies, strengthening the rights of victims of terrorism, providing greater financial resources to UN CT architecture and obligations of member states to take effective measures to prevent terrorist activities.

“We hope the member states will walk the talk and implement the strategy by taking effective measures," Bhat added.

(Image: ANI)