At the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 4, India underlined its positive and major contributions to human-centric globalisation and noted that it had given Sri Lanka approximately USD 4 billion in food and financial aid.

Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, stated during a UNGA Annual Joint Debate on the Reports of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) and Peacebuilding Fund (PBF) that "In our immediate neighbourhood, we are continuing to help our good friend and neighbour Sri Lanka to ensure food security by providing nearly USD 4 billion in food and financial assistance during the past few months."

Regarding the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, which was founded in 2017, she stated that in only five years, it has built a portfolio of 66 development projects in collaboration with 51 developing countries, including 17 countries in Africa, with an emphasis on South-owned, South-led, and demand-driven Sustainable Development Projects (SDGs).

India has also been giving aid in the form of money and food to developing nations since the start of the crisis in Ukraine in an effort to lessen the negative impacts of the disruption of the supply chains for food and other goods. India has consistently contributed positively and significantly to the process of fostering peace through its enormous development cooperation with South American nations.

India has been an active participant in Peacebuilding Commission: Kamboj

She further added that India has been an active participant in Peacebuilding Commission since its start and is one of the top troop and police contributors to UN Peacekeeping Missions. Speaking of India's contributions to peacekeeping operations, Kamboj said, "We have more than 5,500 personnel deployed across 9 Missions, serving under the blue flag, and 177 valiant Indian soldiers have made the ultimate sacrifice, the highest number among the troop- and police-contributing countries."

In addition, Kamboj reaffirmed that India will continue to be a force multiplier in all efforts to establish peace, with a strong emphasis on this human-centric methodology. "Let us commit to reform the global multilateral system to strengthen its relevance, to improve its effectiveness, and to make it the foundation for a new type of human-centric globalization," she said, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Image: ANI/AP