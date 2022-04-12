India Provides USD 200,000 To UNITAD To Probe Crimes Committed By ISIL

India on Tuesday provided USD 200,000 (₹1,52,19,500) to the United Nations Investigative Team to promote Accountability for crimes committed by Da'esh (UNITAD). The money was handed over by TS Tirumurti, the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in New York to Myriam Fillaud, Head of the New York OFfice of the United Nations Investigative Team.

India has given USD 200,000 to support the UNITAD’s investigations for creation and use of chemical and biological weapons by Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. Furthermore, the contribution of India is aimed at conducting UNITAD's investigation on ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) crimes carried out against cultural heritage in Iraq. According to the official press release, India's contribution will help to finalise case briefs with regards to development as well as use of chemical and biological weapons by ISIL. India has been underscoring the serious threat posed to international peace and security through the possession of weapons by terrorists groups for mass destruction.

India's contribution to help in setting up Cultural Heritage Crimes Unit

Furthermore, India's financial contribution to the UN Investigation team will help to set up a Cultural Heritage Crimes Unit and facilitate prosecution of all those responsible for attacks on religious and cultural places in Iraq. According to the statement, UNITAD in its initial investigation has found several crimes committed by ISIL against cultural heritage. The ISIL has carried out destruction of shrines and cultural places of Yazidi, Kak’ai, Shabak and Turkmen communities. Setting up a specialized crimes unit with UNITAD will help to investigate ISIL attacks against cultural heritage and carry out prosecution for these crimes. According to the statement, India strongly condemns the use of chemical and biological weapons and destruction of heritage places and sites that have cultural value to humankind by terrorist groups.

Iraqi army arrests 4 ISIL terrorists in Mosul

Meanwhile, the Iraqi army during the operation in Mosul on Monday, April 11, identified and arrested four ISIL terrorists, Mehr News agency reported. The action of the Iraqi army comes a day after Talib al-Musawi, one of the commanders of the Popular Mobilization Forces, on Sunday announced that the resistance group has started a large-scale operation and they are working to clear ISIL from Diyala province, as per the news report. Talib al-Musawi added that operations are mainly carried out in the Hawi al-Azim region in Diyala province as well as Kirkuk and Saladin provinces.

Image: PTI