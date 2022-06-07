India-Qatar Decide To Hold Bilateral Talks Later This Year After VP Naidu's Doha Visit

A Joint Commission meeting between India and Qatar will be conducted in the latter part of this year to enhance bilateral relations in several sectors. Ausuf Sayeed, Secretary (Consular, Passport & Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs) noted during a news conference in Doha on Monday, that high-level contact will be maintained by an early visit by Qatar's Emir to India. According to an ANI report, Sayeed said, “Both India and Qatar agree to further strengthen their friendship. High-level engagement to be sustained through an early visit of Qatar's Emir to India. A joint commission of foreign ministers to meet later this year".

These remarks came when Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu is visiting Qatar during his three-day trip to strengthen bilateral ties. VP Naidu further spoke to the Indian diaspora members in Doha on Monday as part of his final leg of the three-nation visit. It is worth noting that Doha is the final stop of VP Naidu's three-nation tour, which began with Gabon on June 1, Monday.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu addressed the members of Indian diaspora during a Community Reception in Doha, Qatar today. @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/rEav00141k — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 6, 2022

While interacting with the Indian community, Naidu said, “India-Qatar ties have progressed since PM Modi motivated the 'Look West' policy. He has taken a personal interest in engaging with the Qatar leadership," ANI reported.

VP Naidu talks about India-Qatar ties while addressing the business community

During his trip, he also spoke to members of the business community at the India-Qatar Business Forum, emphasising the significance of the links while urging the creation of an enabling environment and greater cooperation for mutual benefit. He even unveiled the "India-Qatar Start-Up bridge" on Sunday at the India-Qatar Business Forum, and also paid a visit to the Qatar National Museum in Doha.

The Vice President stressed the exchanges that set the way for a particular relationship between the two nations, which has grown over centuries via cultural and people-to-people contacts.

Highlighting that bilateral commerce between the two countries has been steadily increasing, Naidu added, “We have now a very robust India-Qatar economic partnership and it is getting enriched with each passing day," ANI reported.

In the previous two years, the Qatar Investment Authority has invested more than $2 billion to Indian enterprises, according to the Vice President.

In addition to this, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Sushil Kumar Modi, Member of Parliament, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Member of Parliament, P. Raveendranath, Member of Parliament, as well as senior government officials from the Vice President's Secretariat and the Ministry of External Affairs are accompanying the Vice President on this visit.

