India Raises Concern Over Lack Of Tangible Measures By Sri Lanka To Resolve Ethnic Issue

India on Monday expressed concern over the lack of substantial progress by the Sri Lankan government in fulfilling its promises to find a political solution to the ethnic issue. This comes after a recent UN report stated that Sri Lanka's new government should start a national dialogue to improve human rights and reconciliation. It also advocated for accountability and more extensive institutional reforms in order to prevent a recurrence of past violations.

The report noted that Sri Lanka is going through political as well as economic crisis that has significantly impacted the human rights of all communities in the country. At the 51st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), India said in a statement that the promotion and protection of human rights, as well as positive international discourse and collaboration based on the UN Charter's guiding principles, have always been the responsibility of States.

"In this regard, the Indian delegation notes with concern the lack of measurable progress by the government of Sri Lanka on their commitments of a political solution to the ethnic issue- through full implementation of the 13th Amendment of the Constitution, delegation of powers to Provincial Councils and holding of Provincial Council elections at the earliest," the statement added.

India bats for a political solution to resolve issues of Tamils in Sri Lanka

According to the statement, India has consistently supported a political resolution that ensures justice, peace, equality, and the dignity of the Tamil people within the framework of a united Sri Lanka. India, at the Interactive dialogue on the OHCHR report on Sri Lanka, further stated that the current situation in the island nation shows the limitations of a debt-driven economy and their effects on the standard of living in the country.

The statement further noted that building the capacity of its population and working toward their empowerment is in Sri Lanka's best interests, and doing so requires the devolution of power to the local level. "In this connection, operationalisation of Provincial Councils through early conduct of elections will enable all citizens of Sri Lanka to achieve their aspirations for a prosperous future," the statement added. Meanwhile, India also urged the Sri Lankan government to act swiftly and credibly in this regard.

UN urges Sri Lankan govt to bring human rights violators to book

Meanwhile, the UN report asked the Sri Lankan government to consider further actions targeting people who are credibly believed to have been responsible for grave violations and abuses of international human rights law. “The Sri Lankan State, including through successive governments, has consistently failed to pursue an effective transitional justice process to hold perpetrators of gross human rights violations and abuses accountable and uphold victims’ rights to truth, justice and reparations," the report added.