India Raises Hyundai Pakistan's Social Media Post With South Korea Govt, Summons Its Envoy

India’s Ministry of External Affairs on February 8 said that it summoned the ambassador of the Republic of Korea on February 7, 2022, over the objectionable tweet by Hyundai Pakistan. MEA contacted the Hyundai Headquarters in South Korea and sought an explanation regarding the social media post that the Hyundai Pakistan shared on the Kashmir Solidarity Day in support of so-called 'Kashmir's freedom’.

As neighbouring Pakistan marked 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on February 5, South Korean automobile manufacturing company Hyundai in Pakistan shared a post which has since been deleted that read: “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom” on social media with #KahmirFreedomDay hashtag.

On February 8, India’s MEA's official Spokesperson Shri Arindam Bagchi issued a response as he said, "We had seen a social media post on the so-called Kashmir Solidarity Day was made by Hyundai Pakistan. Immediately, after this social media post on Sunday, 6th February 2022, our ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai Headquarters and sought an explanation.”

India registered 'strong displeasure' on Hyundai Pakistan's post

India registered a “strong displeasure” on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan and the objection on the post was conveyed to the government of South Korea. The matter was highlighted to South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s administration, and it was communicated that Hyundai’s controversial post concerning India’s territorial integrity was unacceptable and that there can be “no compromise” on India’s territorial sovereignty.

“We expected the Company to take appropriate action to properly address these issues,” said India’s MEA official Spokesperson Shri Arindam Bagchi.

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea H.E. Mr. Chung Eui-yong meanwhile called External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and the two discussed several issues including the Hyundai’s post. RoK Foreign Minister also conveyed that they “regretted the offence” caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post.

Earlier Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal had asked South Korean automobile manufacturing company Hyundai to issue an 'unequivocal apology' over a social media post on Twitter seemingly by an unauthorized handle controlled of Hyundai's Pakistan arm. The post, he stressed, was shared addressing a sensitive topic on Kashmir Day for India. 'Government has asked the company to be more forceful in unequivocal apology,' Piyush Goyal said in the upper house of Parliament in the ongoing budget session.

