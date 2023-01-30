India Raises Tricolour Attacks With Australia, Demands Action On Khalistani Extremists

The Indian High Commissioner in Australia, Manpreet Vohra, met with the premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrew, to raise concerns about the attacks on Indians by pro-Khalistan forces in Melbourne. On Monday, the Indian High commissioner called on the Premier of Victoria, to discuss ways to stop extremist activities of Khalistani groups in the country. The Indian diplomat took to Twitter to share visuals from the meeting.

On Sunday, around 30 to 40 armed pro-Khalistanis attacked unarmed Indians carrying the Indian flag at the Federation Square in Melbourne. The attack was heavily condemned and shocked the Indian diaspora living in the country.

“It was a privilege to call on Premier of Victoria @DanielAndrewsMP today. Discussed our strong and growing bilateral relationship, the violence in Melbourne yesterday, and how to stop extremist Khalistani groups engaging in further activities prejudicial to peace and harmony,” Vohra wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Moreover, the Indian High Commissioner also paid a visit to BAPS Shir Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne, which was one of the places attacked by the Khalistani extremist groups.

"Paid respects today at the sacred BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne, a place of spirituality and service. Discussed the peaceful community's concerns over recent attack by vandals, and the disturbing violence witnessed yesterday in Melbourne. @HCICanberra @cgimelbourne,” he wrote on Twitter.

It was a privilege to call on Premier of Victoria @DanielAndrewsMP today. Discussed our strong and growing bilateral relationship, the violence in Melbourne yesterday, and how to stop extremist Khalistani groups engaging in further activities prejudicial to peace and harmony. pic.twitter.com/BSA9xlGNX6 — Manpreet Vohra (@VohraManpreet) January 30, 2023

Paid respects today at the sacred BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne, a place of spirituality and service. Discussed the peaceful community's concerns over recent attack by vandals, and the disturbing violence witnessed yesterday in Melbourne.@HCICanberra @cgimelbourne pic.twitter.com/kthxa5oJ7d — Manpreet Vohra (@VohraManpreet) January 30, 2023

The Indian diplomat also shared visuals from ISKCON Temple in Albert Park. The famous temple was another holy place that was vandalised by the group. “Blessed to visit the iconic ISKCON Krishna Temple in Albert Park, Melbourne. This is another holy place that was vandalized recently by pro-Khalistani elements. Their hate-filled grafitti was threatening to the peaceful Indian-Australian community in Melbourne and must be stopped,” Vohra wrote on Monday.